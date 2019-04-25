Spend the day shopping on LI's Main Streets

Spend a few hours--or a whole day--shopping your way through retail districts around Long Island, where you’ll find local specialty retailers alongside well-known brands.

NORTH SHORE

NASSAU

GLEN COVE In the North Shore’s only city, School Street restaurants and cafes cater to sidewalk diners.

GREAT NECK Middle Neck Road sparkles with jewelry stores, gift shops, spas and salons.

MANHASSET Plandome Road is known for small shops, service businesses and a new hipster coffee shop. Americana Manhasset on Northern Boulevard is an open-air shopping center with high-end designer and name-brand shops and eateries.

OYSTER BAY Browse gift shops and antiques stores, dine at one of the many fine restaurants, stop by Billy Joel’s motorcycle museum, walk along the waterfront or rent a paddleboard at the Waterfront Center, then grab a craft beer from Oyster Bay Brewing Co.

PORT WASHINGTON Main Street stretches almost a mile, from Port Washington Boulevard to the bay and includes cozy ethnic restaurants, gift shops and clothing stores. Visit the historic Sands Point Preserve for year-round educational and cultural programs, seasonal celebrations, mansion tours and fitness activities.

ROSLYN Two historic districts, view ducks at Gerry Pond Park, and boutique-and-restaurant-lined Main Street invite an after-dinner stroll.

SUFFOLK

COLD SPRING HARBOR Across the border in Suffolk County, Main Street features cute shops, specialty stores and restaurants. Visit the whaling museum and fish hatchery, both popular with kids.

HUNTINGTON The shopping district at Main Street and New York Avenue is among the region’s largest commercial centers with dozens of boutiques, shops, pizzerias, a giant bookstore, plenty of restaurants and night spots, ice cream stops and The Paramount, a top-tier live venue.

NORTHPORT The working harborfront community’s Main Street brims with clothing boutiques, specialty shops, confectioners, restaurants, pubs and the John W. Engeman Theater.

PORT JEFFERSON Window-gazing takes you to Main Street, Broadway and Harbor Square Mall. And there are shows at Theatre Three. It’s all near cozy eateries and the ferry to Connecticut.

STONY BROOK The Stony Brook Village Center, built to resemble a New England village, is prized for apparel, health and beauty treatments and restaurants, including Sweet Mama’s, Mirabelle and Pentimento.

SOUTH SHORE

NASSAU

CEDARHURST Many Central Avenue stores specialize in kosher foods, from seafood to pickles and ice cream.

FARMINGDALE Main Street features numerous restaurants and night spots plus specialty stores including gourmet olive oil, running, cycling and tobacco shops.

FREEPORT The Nautical Mile’s brick walkway along Woodcleft Canal takes you past maritime shops, sea-to-table restaurants and the local fishing fleet.

LONG BEACH Scope out surfboards, summer apparel and ethnic restaurants along Park Avenue, then stroll the famous boardwalk.

ROCKVILLE CENTRE Along the compact downtown between Merrick Road and Sunrise Highway and along North Park Avenue, shop for shoes, Irish imports and ice cream. Head to Turn of the Corkscrew Books & Wine and enjoy a glass of wine or beer while selecting a book to read this summer.

SUFFOLK

BABYLON A trek along shop-lined downtown includes sweets, gourmet cheeses, gift shops and a children’s boutique. Take in a show at the Argyle Theatre on West Main Street.

BAY SHORE There is a walkable strip of restaurants, pubs, cafes and specialty gift shops.

BELLPORT For a taste of Americana, visit South Country Road, where shops and restaurants occupy early 20th century buildings. Shopping at Bellport Outlets.

PATCHOGUE The downtown, known for bathing suit and children’s clothing retailers, is anchored by the Patchogue Theater.

SAYVILLE Gift shopping is a tradition on Sayville’s main streets — also home to purveyors of chocolates, cheeses, olive oil and comic books.

GARDEN CITY Cafes with sidewalk seating, boutiques, gift shops and bakeries line Franklin Avenue and Seventh Street.

WESTBURY Walk along Post Avenue for ethnic restaurants and shops. There’s tons of shopping on Old Country Road, where you will find Roosevelt Field mall, Lesso Mall and The Gallery at Westbury for boutiques to big box stores.

THE NORTH FORK

GREENPORT The working maritime village features arts and crafts galleries and clothing boutiques, as well as nautical suppliers, where Front and Main streets meet by the deepwater harbor. Visit the antique carousel in Mitchell Park.

MATTITUCK On Love Lane, dine on seafood or browse for cheeses and chocolates for pairing with flights of wine at a nearby vineyard.

RIVERHEAD East of Tanger Outlets, Main Street is a busy downtown and home to the restored Suffolk Theater and the Long Island Aquarium & Exhibition Center. In nearby Wading River, The Shoppes at East Wind is a recently opened cluster of gift shops (think flavored olive oil, wine, jewerly) that has a small carousel and dining spots.

THE SOUTH FORK

AMAGANSETT Traveling east, you’ll find the boutiques of Amagansett Square with its upscale food and home décor shops.

EAST HAMPTON After perusing art galleries and trendy clothiers on Main Street and Newtown Lane, picnic in Herrick Park or visit one of the historic sites.

MONTAUK Seafood restaurants and summery shops abound on Montauk Highway. Don’t forget to visit the lighthouse.

SAG HARBOR It is noted for its bookstores, fish restaurants, classic 5 & 10 variety store and off-Broadway-style shows at the Bay Street Theater on Long Wharf.

SOUTHAMPTON Chic Main Street offers a few national brands amid the independent retailers and gourmet food shops and restaurants.