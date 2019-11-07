Long Island is home to major shopping malls, all offering their own unique experiences. From massive outlet malls to high-end shopping centers, we've found the top features at each location.

NASSAU

AMERICANA MANHASSET, 2060 Northern Blvd., Manhasset, americanamanhasset.com, 516-627-2277. Hours 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Wed., 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thur.-Sat., noon-6 p.m. Sun. Shop 60 luxury boutiques, including Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Burberry, Hugo Boss and Tory Burch. For precious gems, fine jewelry and watches, visit London Jewelers, Van Cleef & Arpels, Cartier and Tiffany & Co. Experience Americana’s two world-class restaurants, Toku Modern Asian and Cipollini Trattoria.

BROADWAY COMMONS, Routes 106/107, Hicksville, 516-939-0679, atbroadwaycommons.com. Hours 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sun.. Anchored by Macy’s, Target and Ikea. Stores include Starbucks, Francesca’s, Carter’s. Round 1 Entertainment features bowling, karaoke; eateries include Panera Bread, Blaze Pizza and Buffalo Wild Wings. The upper level features Showcase Cinema movie theater and a food court.

GREEN ACRES MALL, 2034 Green Acres Mall, Valley Stream, greenacresmallonline.com. Hours 10 a.m.- 9:30 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sun. Includes Macy’s, Sears, JCPenney, Century 21 Department Store and dozens of specialty stores and restaurants. Green Acres Commons, next to the mall, is home such stores as to 24 Hour Fitness, Ashley Furniture, Burlington, Dick’s Sporting Goods, DXL, Five Below and HomeGoods.

ROOSEVELT FIELD, 630 Old Country Rd., East Garden City, simon.com/mall/roosevelt-field, 516-742-8000. Hours 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sun.. Roosevelt Field, features Long Island's only Neiman Marcus & Nordstrom, along with Bloomingdale’s, Macy’s, JCPenney and more than 250 retailers. The Dining District seats 1,200 and features 17 fast casual eateries. Osteria Morini joined our robust lineup of restaurants including Small Batch by Tom Colicchio, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, and the Grand Lux Cafe. There’s an AMC movie theater, a 24/7 gym, and many other personal service stores along with our new Family at Simon program where customers can find out all the great offers, discounts and events available. Events: through Oct. 31: Susan G. Komen More Than Pink charity shopping program. Oct. 26: Disney Halloween Celebration. Nov. 1: Santa arrives. Nov. 10, 17, 24, Dec. 1, 8: Pets can visit Santa, 7-9 p.m. Nov 16: Disney Holiday Celebration. Nov. 28: Thanksgiving shopping. Nov. 29: Black Friday. Dec. 6-24: Charity holiday gift wrapping. Dec 22-19: Hanukkah Celebration. Dec 27: Kwanzaa Celebration. 2020 Events: Jan.: Sip. Savor. Shop dining event and Lunar New Year celebration. March 13-April 12: Photos with the Easter bunny.

WESTFIELD SUNRISE SHOPPING MALL, 1 Sunrise Mall, Massapequa, 516-795-3550, westfield.com/sunrise Hours 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun.; extended holiday hours begin in Dec. In addition to shopping, grab a bite in the food court or squeeze in a workout at XSport Fitness Club. There is a children’s play area and koi pond near H & M.

SUFFOLK

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

SMITH HAVEN MALL, Route 347 and Middle Country Road (Route 25), Lake Grove, 631-724-8066, simon.com/mall/smith-haven-mall. Hours 10 a.m.- 9:30 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sun.. Features more than 140 stores. Dining options include Texas de Brazil, PF Chang’s, The Cheesecake Factory and Bobby’s Burger Palace. Events: Oct. 26: Boo Bash. Nov. 1: Santa Arrives. Dec. 7: Holiday Breakfast.

TANGER OUTLETS DEER PARK, 152 The Arches Circle, Deer Park, tangeroutlet.com/deerpark, 631-667-0600. Hours 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sun.. Home to more than 100 outlets and several dining options. It also has a full-service New York Sports Club, a 16 screen IMAX & RPX Regal Theatre and outdoor ice skating around a 50-foot Christmas tree during the holiday season. Events: Nov. 23: Winter Festival, tree lighting, visit from Santa, musical performances.

TANGER OUTLETS RIVERHEAD, 1770 W. Main St., Riverhead, tangeroutlet.com/riverhead, 631-369-2732. Hours 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sun.; extended holiday hours. This outdoor mall off Exit 72 of the LIE has more than 140 outlets and two food courts. Free charging stations for electric cars. Personal cellphone stations in common areas and food courts. Events: through Oct. 31: TangerStyle Pink- purchase a Pink card that benefits breast cancer research and get 25% off one item at participating stores

THE SHOPPES AT EAST WIND LONG ISLAND, 5768 Rte. 25A, Wading River, 631-929-3500, eastwindlongisland.com/shoppes. Hours 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. A quaint outdoor village featuring local artisan retail shops, fine jewelry, family fashion and eateries with outdoor seating and a grand carousel in the courtyard. Events: through Oct 20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Sat.-Sun., Fall Festival Weekends. Oct. 6, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Riverhead Ford Mustang roundup car show. Oct. 31, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.: Safe trick-or-treating. Nov. 28, noon-5 p.m.: Thanksgiving dinner in the Grand Ballroom. Nov. 29, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Black Friday at the Shoppes. Dec. 1, 3 p.m.: Santa/tree lighting. Dec. 8 and 15, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Brunch with Santa at Desmond’s. Dec. 24, 4-9 p.m.: Christmas Eve dinner at Desmond’s. Dec. 31, 7-9 p.m.: Family New Year’s Eve celebration. Dec. 31, 5-10 p.m.: New Year’s Eve dinner at Desmond’s. April 11, noon-4 p.m.: Easter celebration.

WALT WHITMAN SHOPS, 160 Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station, 631-271-1746, simon.com/mall/walt-whitman-shops. Hours 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sun.; restaurant, department store and holiday hours vary. Anchored by Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdale’s, Lord & Taylor and Macy’s, Walt Whitman Shops boasts more than 80 specialty stores along with 8 sit down restaurants including: Del Frisco's Grille, Brio Tuscan Grille, P.F. Chang's, The Cheesecake Factory and Zinburger Wine and Burger Bar. Walt Whitman Shops hosts the annual Touch a Truck on Nov. 1 and a Disney Jr. Play Date on Nov. 23. As always, Walt Whitman Shops will also host photos with Santa, pet photos with Santa and a Caring Santa program, as well as holiday gift wrapping.

WESTFIELD SOUTH SHORE SHOPPING MALL, 1701 Sunrise Hwy., Bay Shore, 631-665-8600, westfield.com/southshore Hours 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun.; extended holiday hours begin in Dec.. Find Dick’s Sporting Goods, JCPenney’s, Lord & Taylor, Macy’s and other fashion favorites, plus dining options.