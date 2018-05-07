Maybe there’s a shopper in your midst. Maybe that’s you. Maybe it's for mom on Mother's Day. Whether you’re just browsing or on a serious mission to acquire new pieces, you can fill an entire afternoon with a focused itinerary of places to shop for antiques, consignment clothing or unusual home decor.

VINTAGE SHOPPING IN HUNTINGTON

Huntington’s downtown area is dotted with shops gloriously curated for those who love old things. More than 30 dealers sell vintage furniture, kitchenware, barware, appliances, clothing, kitsch and other collectibles at the 19th century Dutch blue house known as Rosie’s Vintage (101 Woodbury Rd., 631-549-9100, rosiesvintagestore.com). If mom is vinyl obsessed, take her for a browse May 19 when the shop hosts its first-ever Record Swap Meet. Other stops on Huntington’s vintage trail include Funk & Swagger Antiques (220 E. Main St., 212-875-0748, funkandswagger.com); the Huntington Historical Society’s Antiques and Collectibles Shop (434 Park Ave., 631-427-7045, huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org); and, in Huntington Station, the Shops at Suite Pieces (1038 New York Ave., 631-560-9759, suitepieces.com).

Speaking of dots, it’ll be a sure bet that someone might go home with a retro-style dress (with matching purse and hair flower) from the Paper Doll Curiosity Shoppe (New location 372 New York Ave., 631-923-3200, shoppaperdoll.com). Afterward, go for a milkshake at the old-time counter at Mundays (259 Main St., 631-421-3553) or order a stack of pancakes on midcentury inspired plates at Hatch (286 Main St., 631-424-0780, hatchbrunch.com).

CONSIGNMENT SHOP HOP IN OYSTER BAY

Consignment shops are in rich supply on Long Island and ideal destinations for discounted designer duds. In Oyster Bay the consignment options are awake and well. Sorelle Oyster Bay is the latest addition, specializing in selling mid- to high-end contemporary designer women’s clothing, bags, shoes and accessories on consignment. From Louis Vuitton and Louboutin to Pucci and Prada, the month-old boutique previews some of its top acquisitions on its Instagram page. (516-210-2106, sorelleoysterbay.com)

Same goes for Luxe Swap, located half a mile away. As its name suggests, Luxe Swap is prolific at luxury resale – for men and women. The shop may be on Berry Hill Road, but it is sourced with brands with storefronts on Fifth Avenue and Rodeo Drive. (516-226-1055, luxeswap.com) For more than 40 years, Next to New Boutique has sold mid- to high-end goods including clothing, handbags and accessories from such department stores as Bloomingdale's, Lord & Taylor, Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue. (516-922-3636).

Oyster Bay’s dining scene is booming, too, so you won’t need to go far for sustenance.

HAUTE HOME DECOR IN THE HAMPTONS

Shopping has long been a sport in the Hamptons, where tidy village storefronts stock home decor eye candy in the form of unusual furniture, serving ware and landscape ornamentals.

Among the mainstays: Mecox Garden in Southampton is a browser’s dream for its inside-meets-outside vignettes that seem plucked from a magazine’s pages (631-287-5015, mecox.com).

On your way in or out of Southampton, you can’t miss Yesterday’s Treasures. The roadside shop is overflowing with life-size statues -- dinosaurs, warriors, superheroes --and many smaller conversation pieces. (631-283-5591i, displaystatues.com).

Downtown, Hildreth’s touts itself as the county’s oldest family-owned store dating back to 1842. It’s a marvel for its range -- furniture, housewares, bedding, gifts, clothing, rugs, toys, jewelry (631-283-2300, hildreths.com).

In East Hampton, The Monogram Shop is the be-all, end-all spot to get personalized bath, bedding and kitchen linens, giftable totes and stationary (631-329-3379, themonogramshops.com).