Oheka Castle bridal show and more fashion events this week on Long Island, in NYC

Feb. 18

Meet New York Knicks all-star forward Amar'e Stoudemire (7:15-8 p.m.) at Forever 21 Times Square store's launch party of the latest NBA Collection x Forever 21 women's apparel line featuring NBA team logos, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.; get a free limited edition tote with your $30 or more purchase from the collection (while supplies last). The first 100 guests receive a poster signed by Stoudemire; 1540 Broadway, Manhattan; 212-302-0594.

UPDATE: New York Knicks guard Shane Larkin will be appearing at Forever 21 Times Square store from 7-7:15 p.m. He will be standing in for Amar’e Stoudemire.

Feb. 19-28

Stop by SAKS FIFTH AVENUE's cosmetic counters for complimentary makeovers, tips and more at Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station; make a $125 beauty or fragrance purchase and receive a tote plus travel-size samples (one gift per customer, while supplies last); 631-350-1261. SaksFirst members get double points on beauty purchases during the event.

Sign up for Best Bets, your go-to planner for things to do on LI Get ready for the weekend with our picks on where to shop, dine and have fun on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Feb. 20-21

At BLOOMINGDALE'S, shop the Rapp Black Watch Trunk show, featuring the spring women's collection in nontraditional finishes, materials and colors, noon-5 p.m. on Feb. 20, at Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station; 631-425-6870. On Feb. 21 at Roosevelt Field, get a complimentary bottle painting and engraving on your Hanae Mori fragrance purchase, noon-6 p.m.; 516-873-2700.

Feb. 21

MACY'S store in Flushing, Queens, rings in the Chinese Lunar New Year, at 1 p.m., with a traditional Lion Dance performance, live music and more. Get a free Alex Woo Year of the Goat charm, and an opportunity to purchase a limited edition Lunar New Year tote for $10, with any $50 purchase made during the event; 136-50 Roosevelt Ave.; 718-358-9000. (One gift/tote per customer, while supplies last.)

Feb. 22

OHEKA CASTLE BRIDAL SHOW: Enjoy a fashion show by Bridal Reflections (2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.), live bands (1:45 p.m. and 3:10 p.m.), complimentary champagne and hors d'oeuvres, a tour of the estate and grounds and meet with wedding vendors, 1-5 p.m.; 135 West Gate Dr., Huntington; 631-659-1305. Tickets are $50 at the door; advance online purchase is $30, through Feb. 18, then $38, through Feb. 21; oheka.com.

Sample Sales

CAMILLA AND LOVESHACKFANCY: Camilla silk caftans, maxi dresses, tops and more are up to 60 percent off retail and LoveShackFancy ready-to-wear pieces, including dresses, cover ups and miniskirts, are up to 70 percent off, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Feb. 17-19; VPR Showroom, 231 W. 29th St., suite 302, Manhattan. All sales are final.

CATHERINE MALANDRINO: This archive sale offers big savings on never-before-seen items and many one-of-a-kind pieces, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Feb. 17 and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Feb. 18-Feb. 22, at 260 Fifth Ave., Manhattan; 212-725-5400.