Oheka Castle bridal show and more fashion events this week on Long Island, in NYC
Feb. 18
Meet New York Knicks all-star forward Amar'e Stoudemire (7:15-8 p.m.) at Forever 21 Times Square store's launch party of the latest NBA Collection x Forever 21 women's apparel line featuring NBA team logos, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.; get a free limited edition tote with your $30 or more purchase from the collection (while supplies last). The first 100 guests receive a poster signed by Stoudemire; 1540 Broadway, Manhattan; 212-302-0594.
UPDATE: New York Knicks guard Shane Larkin will be appearing at Forever 21 Times Square store from 7-7:15 p.m. He will be standing in for Amar’e Stoudemire.
Feb. 19-28
Stop by SAKS FIFTH AVENUE's cosmetic counters for complimentary makeovers, tips and more at Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station; make a $125 beauty or fragrance purchase and receive a tote plus travel-size samples (one gift per customer, while supplies last); 631-350-1261. SaksFirst members get double points on beauty purchases during the event.
Feb. 20-21
At BLOOMINGDALE'S, shop the Rapp Black Watch Trunk show, featuring the spring women's collection in nontraditional finishes, materials and colors, noon-5 p.m. on Feb. 20, at Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station; 631-425-6870. On Feb. 21 at Roosevelt Field, get a complimentary bottle painting and engraving on your Hanae Mori fragrance purchase, noon-6 p.m.; 516-873-2700.
Feb. 21
MACY'S store in Flushing, Queens, rings in the Chinese Lunar New Year, at 1 p.m., with a traditional Lion Dance performance, live music and more. Get a free Alex Woo Year of the Goat charm, and an opportunity to purchase a limited edition Lunar New Year tote for $10, with any $50 purchase made during the event; 136-50 Roosevelt Ave.; 718-358-9000. (One gift/tote per customer, while supplies last.)
Feb. 22
OHEKA CASTLE BRIDAL SHOW: Enjoy a fashion show by Bridal Reflections (2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.), live bands (1:45 p.m. and 3:10 p.m.), complimentary champagne and hors d'oeuvres, a tour of the estate and grounds and meet with wedding vendors, 1-5 p.m.; 135 West Gate Dr., Huntington; 631-659-1305. Tickets are $50 at the door; advance online purchase is $30, through Feb. 18, then $38, through Feb. 21; oheka.com.
Sample Sales
CAMILLA AND LOVESHACKFANCY: Camilla silk caftans, maxi dresses, tops and more are up to 60 percent off retail and LoveShackFancy ready-to-wear pieces, including dresses, cover ups and miniskirts, are up to 70 percent off, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Feb. 17-19; VPR Showroom, 231 W. 29th St., suite 302, Manhattan. All sales are final.
CATHERINE MALANDRINO: This archive sale offers big savings on never-before-seen items and many one-of-a-kind pieces, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Feb. 17 and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Feb. 18-Feb. 22, at 260 Fifth Ave., Manhattan; 212-725-5400.