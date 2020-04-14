You could say Melanie Gonzalez, of Rocky Point, lives life according to a “simple” philosophy: Have a low tolerance for waste if you want to do good.

“We believe that simple things, made from real materials, are good things,” Gonzalez says of herself and other like-minded people. “They come from the earth and go back to the earth.”

Gonzalez’ philosophy therefore dictated the name of her store — Simple Good — a shop in Port Jefferson where she says, “We put people and planet above profits,” by curating only goods that are sustainable, zero or low waste, “ethical,” eco-friendly, vegan and organic. And many of the brands she carries — which include a bunch made by Long Islanders — donate a portion of their profits to social causes. And, 5% of her store’s profits are donated to the Sierra Club, the nation’s largest environmental organization.

“We chose to focus on sustainable and eco-friendly goods because of how adversely the accumulation of plastic is affecting wildlife, the oceans, our landfills and human health,” Gonzalez, 44, says. Everything at Simple Good is package-free. “We feature products that help replace disposable, single-use goods with reusable, well-made and long-lasting goods that reduce waste and save money in the long run.”

Gonzalez opened the brick and mortar store at 35 Chandler Square in 2019 and it has become a go-to place for those who believe in living life as she does. It carries such products as Unpaper towels, reusable snack bags, hand-poured nontoxic candles topped with real herbs and flowers, all-natural deodorants and nontoxic nail polish. There are offerings for children as well, including “all-natural toys” made of wood and wool and fashions for baby made from organic cotton and sustainable materials like bamboo and hemp. Cotton t-shirts and hoodies made from recycled water bottles are sold for adults.

Prices range from about $3 for stainless steel straws and bamboo toothbrushes to about $160 for handmade chunky knit wool blankets. Online purchases can be made at simplegoodgifts.com. There’s free shipping on all purchases of $25 or more and free curbside pickup is also available, at 35 Chandler Square, Port Jefferson.