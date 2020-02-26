What started as an online company selling farmhouse tables out of a woodworking shop no larger than a one-car garage has turned into a stand-alone boutique in Brookhaven. Danielle De Melfi opened Simple Little Detail, a home décor shop with a rustic vibe, in its newest location on Jan. 19. The opening comes five years after she and her husband, Dan, first began designing home pieces.

"What was happening was we were inviting people to like our Facebook page, and they saw the furniture my husband was making for my home," says De Melfi, 38, of Shirley. "People were seeing the farmhouse tables, cornholes, custom signs and more that he was making and they just started ordering from us."

"It got so busy, he had to quit his day job," she adds. About a year ago, De Melfi's Simple Little Detail moved to its debut stand-alone location — a 300-square-foot store in Mastic — which it outgrew within months.

Today, De Melfi and her husband operate their business out of a larger space in Brookhaven, where her merchandise offerings have expanded from farmhouse to include Bohemian, costal and modern furniture.

About half of the products sold at Simple Little Detail are made-to-order and still handmade by the De Melfis.

"It's just him and I! We do have a lot of family who will sometimes come in and help us build the furniture," she explains. Other offerings include small home and kitchen items like trays, pots, pans and mugs from outside vendors.

Simple Little Detail also hosts weekly crafting parties to help you learn how to fill your spaces with accent pieces you've created on your own. Though parties are not held at the Brookhaven store, De Melfi partners with restaurants such as That Meetball Place in Farmingdale and Patchogue, and Lily Flanagan's Pub in Babylon to host events.

