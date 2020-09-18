Wyandanch barbershop doubles as suit shop with a 'vintage' vibe

At the Sir Shave Barber Parlor in Wyandanch, the styling experience available to customers goes well beyond hair. Men can order custom suits and be fitted by a tailor at the shop, and they can buy a variety of hats that are on display ranging from caps to fedoras.

"Working in corporate America for more than 30 years, I always felt that a great haircut should always be complemented with style and class," says owner Keith Banks of Wyandanch. "My father always traveled to Dobbs Hats on Fifth Avenue in New York City back in the ‘70s to buy his hats on the weekends and most of the gentlemen there had crisp new haircuts and wore pinstripe suits, so I wanted to create that same element all in one place where men visited on a weekly basis — the barbershop."

Banks opened the shop, located at 10 Station Dr., Unit 7, in 2018, and he says his customers range in age from 18 to 65 and include doctors, attorneys, bankers, realtors, law enforcement personnel and business owners. And whether or not they’re all well-suited for a suit, the atmosphere is tailored for an upscale vibe — leather and wood décor decorates the establishment. Some scenes for the BET television series "The Family Business" were shot there.

The shop has a "vintage relaxing feeling of the 1940s where clients can feel respected and valued and feel like they’re in The Village of New York City where all walks of life are being represented," Banks, 56, says. "It’s a place to network and have positive conversations about growth and change and uplifting our youth via mentorship."

Custom suits can take anywhere from about three weeks to make when done locally and up to two months when fashioned overseas. Prices start at about $700. Caps start at $30 and fedoras $45. Shoe shines, manicures, pedicures, hot towel shaves and massage and spa services are also available. Women's hats are also for sale.

The shop is open Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For further information visit thesirshave.com or call 631-213-2078.