Seven days of soothing savings — or Spa Week — is near.

Beginning Monday, April 16, dozens of businesses across Long Island are offering $50 spa treatments through Sunday, April 22.

From noninvasive liposuction or laser hair removal to microdermabrasion and massages — pampering services that typically cost hundreds of dollars will be available at a flat rate.

Among them:

LASER HAIR REMOVAL

Laser hair removal was among the three most popular nonsurgical procedures in 2017 along with Botox injection and chemical peel, according to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery and the Bureau of Labor Statistics — and accounts for the majority of Spa Week deals. Blue Water Spa in Oyster Bay will offer 30-minute laser underarm or lip and chin treatments. It is ideal for clients who want thick or coarse hair gone and is great at getting rid of pesky hairs on the face and underarm, says Blue Water Spa owner and aesthetician Rachel Lozina.

The process involves the removal of hair by exposure to pulses of laser light that destroy the hair follicle. Treatments are recommended every six to eight weeks and each typically ranges from $75 to $250.

INFO 21 W. Main St., Oyster Bay, 516-584-6800, bluewaterspany.com

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

SPECIALTY MASSAGE

NY Laser Skin Care and Massage Studio in Holbrook is hoping its specialists have what you’ve been needing. The 60-minute massages here range from the gentler Swedish variety to the stronger deep-tissue rubdown.

Gua sha therapy — a more intense treatment that uses a hand help tool to do skin scraping to break apart fibers — is also available. This massage is ideal for athletes or someone with a buildup of chronic knots or scarring that a massage alone cannot loosen, says Lisa Boyd, the studio’s owner and a laser technician.

INFO 321 Dante Ct., Suite 28, Holbrook, 631-294-6109, nylaserskincareandmassage.com

BODY WRAP AND SCRUB

There’s no keeping this under wraps: Body wraps are believed to serve multiple purposes. At Butterfly Garden Spa in Great Neck, a 30-minute body wrap is used to enhance the skin’s appearance. Spa owner and aesthetician Woo Kim says a separate body scrub that typically costs $100 is available for $50 this week, and is recommended before the wrap procedure (usually $80) to remove oils from the skin. Afterward, a mask is applied all over the body that stays on for 20 to 25 minutes. Once it’s rinsed off, Kim says clients should look and feel refreshed.

INFO 200 Middle Neck Rd., Great Neck, 516-829-8700, thebutterflygardenspa.com

FAT AND CELLULITE TREATMENTS

Body wraps might also help with weight loss, detoxification or pain relief. Malverne-based EBJ Skin Care Centre’s hourlong treatment is for people who want fat or cellulite reduction and skin tightening in one treatment. It requires the wearing of a mesh jumpsuit and involves laying on an infrared bed that produces heat underneath the skin that is expelled from the pores, according to owner and electrologist Jean Bertini. You’ll need to drink three 12-ounce bottles of water before and after this treatment, Bertini says, adding that within a day of this service, most of her clients report feeling more lively and refreshed. EBJ Skin Care Centre is one of few spots on Long Island offering Cavi-Lipo, a noninvasive liposuction (regularly $120) that targets fat cells in the stomach, thighs, buttocks or underarms. Bertini says the majority of those who opt for this procedure lose a minimum of half an inch from the treatment site.

INFO 1 Arlington Ave., Malverne, 516-593-6353, ebjskincare.com