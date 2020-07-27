People from all over the world call Long Island baby and children’s boutique Spoiled Rotten for a design or custom piece they saw via a friend or photo, according to owner and founder Cindy Goldman. And you probably won’t doubt that when you see what the store has to offer.

“There was nothing like it when I had the idea to open the store, and still to this day I'm told there's nothing quite like this store around,” Goldman says. Imagine the finest midcentury modern pieces, tufted headboards, bookcases, writing desks and lighting such as chandeliers made for adults, then think of them re-imagined for a child and that’s what you’ll find at Spoiled Rotten.

The store, which opened in 1992 and is located at 7931 Jericho Turnpike, has a 3,000-square-foot showroom that includes clothing, personalized gifts and hand-painted items, with part of Goldman’s goal being that much of what she offers may become heirlooms. Free design assistance is also offered at the store as well as a baby registry.

“Our products are designed for longevity, as heirloom pieces that can be passed on through the generations," says Goldman, 61, of East Northport. "We’re always on the lookout for something new and noteworthy, something that will add interest, distinction and flair to your home.”

Goldman says the Spoiled Rotten customer ranges from new moms who want help designing the perfect nursery, to the family who wants to transform their baby's room into a stylish space for an older child or teen. She adds that some babies for whom items from the store were purchased return to the shop as adults to buy things for their own children.

“We've loved being able to evolve with our clientele and feel so privileged to have been a trusted part of their journey for so many years,” Goldman adds. “These stylish and quality pieces are things you cannot find just anywhere, and that's something we take great pride in.” Prices range from a small gift or keepsake for $20 to around $2,000 for some furniture pieces.

In-store socially distant shopping is available 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and virtual appointments are offered anytime via FaceTime. One-on-one private shopping and furniture design sessions can be arranged during off-hours and on Sundays for those who want the store completely to themselves.

Purchases can also be made through the shop’s website at spoiledrottentoo.com and curbside pickup is available.