Prepare for weird tan lines this summer. Sure, there are classic one-piece suits and neat bikinis, but the most updated suits in the land (and the sea, for that matter) feature a variety of unexpected skin-baring slashes, cutouts and holes.

“Nobody really cares about tan lines anymore, they’re not even getting tan as much,” says designer Carmen Marc Valvo, who in addition to his couture eveningwear line offers a collection of swimsuits. “You’ve got to figure that when you wear a swimsuit you’re about as exposed as you’ll ever be," says Valvo, who has a summer home in Bridgehampton.

Statement-making suits featuring holes, cutouts, slashes and wraps look "new and glamorous" this year, Valvo says.

At Malia Mills, artful cutouts surprise on suits that look simple in the front but boast glimpses of skin in the back and on the sides.

“We’re big fans of the subtle cutout,” says swimwear designer Mills, who has a boutique in East Hampton. “It’s a beautiful, modern way to accentuate and celebrate curves.”

Cherie Alleyne, the owner and swimsuit buyer at Blum’s in Patchogue, says that the new cutouts are an equal-opportunity style.

“They’re not just for the young girl. Especially the one-piece suits, which have gotten a lot sexier," she says. "The more mature customer can show some skin and still have some coverage.”

Alleyne adds that the sexy one-piece has taken over the popular slot once held by tankinis. “Across the board, young and old, everybody’s liking the new look.”