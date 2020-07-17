Huntington Station home décor shop puts emphasis on DIY  

If you’re looking for furniture or to DIY your décor, you could easily spend a full day or longer in Suite Pieces in Huntington Station. And that goes for whether the look you want is shabby chic, rustic, glam modern, traditional farmhouse or fun.

The shop, opened in 2013 and located at 1038 New York Ave., is a DIY design center and vintage marketplace which houses more than 30 artists and artisans selling and creating their goods. There you can find everything from an eclectic collection of home décor and furniture including painted, natural and one-of-a-kind pieces in addition to custom pieces and upholstery. Exclusive lines of furniture paint along with products such as stains, glazes, brushes, waxes, topcoats and more are also available.

When allowed to completely reopen again, you can also take DIY classes to learn to create home décor items or give something you already have in your home a face-lift, such as a kitchen cabinet. Design services are offered as well.

“We strive to give you the home of your dreams,” says owner and founder Amanda Peppard, 39, of Huntington Station. “We want our customers to get the results they crave. We try to select items that are rare and special.” She adds, “As for our DIY products, we tried and tested everything in the DIY market to assure our customers that our products are the best and easiest to use.”

Peppard says the DIY offerings are great for clients who already have pieces they love and work well in their spaces, but they may be the wrong color or need to be updated.

“Our clientele is anyone with a space they’d like to transform — from teenagers looking to make their dorm room their own to the person who’s lived in their house for decades,” Peppard says. She says her customer likes to put “their own spin” on things.

And Peppard is one of those people — that concept helped her come up with the Suite Pieces name for the shop. She says that when she was decorating her own home she couldn’t find anything unique in big box furniture stores, just a lot of “matchy” sets. She wanted her “suite” to look as if it had been curated by a designer.

Furniture pieces can range from around $100 to $600 and more for pieces with custom upholstery.

Classes have temporarily been suspended but the shop is open for in-store shopping for up to 10 people at a time and curbside pickup is available. Store hours are Tuesday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shopping, virtual consultations for DIY projects, custom work and upholstery services are available online at suitepieces.com.