Fair Harbor may be an idyllic beach community on Fire Island, but for sibling entrepreneurs Jake and Caroline Danehy, whose family has vacationed there every summer for years, it’s been a business incubator.

It started back when they were kids and dreamed up a hand-painted seashells business. It was kind of genius — take something you see every day, give it a slight tweak and, voila, you’re a retail sensation. “We earned a few pennies that summer,” says Jake Danehy.

The latest tweak concept is paying off today with their Fair Harbor swimwear, a line made from recycled plastic bottles and named for the summer hometown where they fell in love with the ocean.

They founded the label in 2014 with seed money and mentoring from a “Shark Tank”-like competition for student entrepreneurs at Colgate University, when Jake, now 25, was a junior and Caroline, 22, was a high school senior. (She graduated from Colgate in May.)

One of the line’s smart distinctions is the way (like with those seashells) it makes a simple update to a summer basic — they’ve swapped out the standard mesh liner in their men’s Anchor swim short and Bayberry trunk, sewing in a super-smooth Coolmax boxer-brief instead.

“At trunk shows we kept hearing guys saying they hate mesh liners, and moms said they cut them out for their kids, who got rashes,” says Jake.

If only all our summer staples could get a quick reboot like that.

Sign up for the Points East newsletter From Montauk to Orient, we'll bring you to the East End this summer without the traffic. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Wait — they did.

We searched local shops and found a slew of summer not-so-basics that make the season cooler, safer and more comfortable — be that a hat that solves a problem or a stylish way to keep first aid supplies at the ready.

Why not dive right in?