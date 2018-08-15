There’s something – ugh – rather creepy lurking in your office, and it’s time to get rid of it. You see it every day: That stretched-out, pilly, grandpa cardigan that hangs over the back of your chair when you’re not there. And when you are – whaaaat?

You actually cocoon yourself in the thing, to fend off frigid blasts of air conditioning.

If misery actually does love company, it might be comforting to know that you’re not alone battling your office frostbite. Studies have shown that office temps are, well, rather sexist, and set to suit the average metabolic rate of a man -- which runs 30 to 35 percent faster than a woman’s. Bottom line: men generally run warmer than women.

You may not be able to reset the thermostat, but maybe it’s time to change up the wretched sweater on your office chair. There are good reasons to do it. “It’s not a dress-to-impress item and people can do much better than the shlumpy office sweater,” says Phillip Bloch, the celebrity stylist from Seaford who has famously dressed Halle Berry, Jennifer Lopez, Lupita Nyong’o and Brooke Shields.

At a recent meeting in an icebox cold office, Bloch met with three women who battled the cold stylishly. “They each wore simple shift dresses. One topped hers with a little leather jacket, another wore and oversized blazer and the third one did a little '50s cardigan. They looked great,” says Bloch who says the tired old office sweater is not only about fashion. “Wearing a coverup like that is not inspiring,” he says. “It’s a real downer. No one is going to look at you like you’re the one to get the job done.”

But you know you are, so have a look at some great alternatives that you’ll want to wear in the office and out on the town (including heading into fall), freeing up that chair once and for all.