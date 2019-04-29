You can shop, stroll and eat your way through a Long Island village or retail row this summer — several destinations have all the hallmarks for a leisurely afternoon daytrip:

LONG BEACH

Sand, surf and sun set the tone for everything in Long Beach — including its shopping. When you’ve had your fill of the boardwalk, detour to Park Avenue’s retail pit stops. Ohh La La is a Long Island chainlet for trendy women’s clothing and fun accessories. Unsound Surf is a go-to for wet suits and surfboards besides beach-ready shirts and board shorts. On West Beech Street, the Codfish Cowboy is a fun spot to browse quirky wares (think “Golden Girls” coasters and irreverent mugs). For a bite to eat, try Lost at Sea, Lost & Found or Blacksmith’s Breads, all nearby on West Beech Street.

HUNTINGTON

The village’s commercial district is one of the largest shopping destinations on Long Island — and walkable to boot. Among the dozens of boutiques you’ll find high end men’s and womenswear at Mitchells on Main Street. Across the street, Little Switzerland has been going for 30 years selling porcelain dolls and toys. Just up the street is Antiques & Jewels on Main, a family-run business that offers antique, estate and modern jewelry, including a large selection of diamond engagement rings. The Island’s largest independent bookstore, Book Revue, has a stash of author-signed books from the many famous faces who’ve autographed there. Scentsational invites customers to create custom-scented perfume, lotion or bath products. Kitsch-lovers can find throwback wares aplenty — housewares, nostalgic toys — at Rosie’s Vintage. And if you’re hungry, Huntington’s dining destinations make for a mini-United Nations. For Italian, there are Jonathan’s Ristorante, Osteria da Nino and Porto Fino. Southern fare? Radio/Radio and Hush Bistro. Greek cuisine is at Parea and Neraki. In the market for seafood: Marty’s Gourmet Seafood and Jeff’s Seafood.

BABYLON

The village’s shop-lined downtown stretch includes memorable shops such as F & M Goods, where vintage finds intermingle with boutique brands of gift and home décor items. O’beehave Naturals is a tiny but venerable eco-conscious shop with a refill beauty bar of organic shampoos, lotions and washes. Bubble is known for it’s upscale selection of children’s clothes and inspired toys and books — the kids can hit the craft bar while you browse. It’s sister shop, Bubble East, stocks home décor and womenswear.

Around happy hour, the village transforms as revelers pour in, hopping between restaurants and bars as they indulge in California-style tacos, lush sushi rolls and meticulously made cocktails. The dining options are numerous, from Monsoon, Pan-Asian fare in a stately former bank building to Mary Carroll’s beer-soaking pub grub.

HAMPTONS

The South Fork’s villages are premiere spots to window-shop and people-watch. East Hampton’s tony Main Street and Newtown Lane house summer outposts of upscale brands such as Tory Sport (Tory Burch’s sportwear) and Polo Ralph Lauren, besides niche boutiques including The Monogram Shop. In Southampton, Hildreth’s has been an independent general store selling home décor and furniture since 1842. The village also has a sweeter claim to fame: The original Tate’s Bake Shop that inspired the national brand of cookies and other treats is still in town. In the Hamptons, the white-hot summer table is Nick & Toni’s in East Hampton. Stay over at The 1770 House in East Hampton and enjoy stellar seasonal fare there. Revel in the ocean view and the Italian cuisine at Scarpetta Beach in Montauk. For casual dining: La Fondita, Amagansett.