Find home accessories, redesign ideas at Cold Spring Harbor shop 

Interior designer Susan Calabria's shop may be ideal for those willing to think outside their box when it comes to rethinking a space — especially today when the lines between home, office and school have blurred.

"My work is always a reflection of my clients’ lifestyle combined with me assisting them in pushing the boundaries and limits outside their comfort zone — a formula for spectacular results," Calabria, 52, says. "With this pandemic, people are investing more in their homes as our homes have become our safe place. Creating spaces for living and for working has become a client’s goal for home redesign."

The Northport resident is the owner of Susan Calabria Design, Ltd., a shop which opened about six years ago at 181 Main St. Calabria does everything from selecting paint colors for a room to doing complete gut renovations and new builds out of her Cold Spring Harbor shop, and while she does both residential and commercial work Calabria says it’s the redesign of residential spaces due to COVID that’s allowed her to really indulge her passion for the unexpected.

"I help people embrace color instead of shying away from it," Calabria says. Her design experience started in the textile industry where she was creative director for companies including Schumacher and Scalamandre, developing wallcovering and furniture collections. She says her clients in the time of COVID are asking her to fashion schooling/homework spaces, home offices, rooms conducive to Zoom calls and redesign kitchens, backyards and other areas of the home to make them more comfortable for gathering. Virtual design help and shopping is available, and lifestyle products sold at the store include artwork, accent furniture, candles, jewelry, bags and accessories. Many items are made by Long Island artisans.

"People are looking to make their homes more functional in terms of balancing their family life and work life and keeping some form of separation of the two," Calabria says.

Prices for items in the store range from $10 for reusable shopping totes to $3,200 for artwork. Hours are Wednesdays through Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.