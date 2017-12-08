Dan and Mike Friedman have big feet, to be sure: size 16. Standing 6-foot-11 and 6-foot-9, they were known as the “Twin Towers” growing up in Woodbury.

That nickname became awkward in 2001 when their dad, Andrew Friedman, died in the attack on the World Trade Center, when the boys were 11.

This fall, they had Dad in mind when they launched Tall Order, a brand of stylish, patterned socks for men sizes 12 to 20. They’d always felt it would be a “tall order” to pay back those who helped support their family, Dan explains, and this brand tries, donating 10 percent of profits to Tuesday’s Children, a nonprofit that assisted 9/11 families and others to recover and heal. Their mom, Lisa Friedman Clark, is president of Tall Order and helps package and ship the socks out of her house in Jericho.

Why socks? “There are a lot of companies that make fun fashionable socks, but they don’t fit big feet,” says Dan.

Tall Order features eight designs, each honoring one of Dad’s childhood friends from his days in Valley Stream — such as the Earl (named for an analytical golfing buddy, the print evoking spreadsheets and score cards). Each pair has the brand’s distinctive logo, placed on the ankle so it shows when guys cross their legs. “It represents the Twin Towers and that clear blue, sunny day — we thought it was important to honor that,” says Mike. Look for the socks, $15 a pair, at tallorder.com.