Teacher Makeover official rules

Official Rules Newsday’s Teacher Makeovers

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.

1. ELIGIBILITY. Teacher Makeovers is open to legal residents of Queens, Suffolk, and Nassau counties in New York State aged 18 and over at the time of entry. The Contest is void in all other jurisdictions and where prohibited or restricted by law. Employees of Newsday LLC (“Newsday”), its parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising sponsors and promotional agencies, and any other persons or entities directly associated with the Contest (collectively, the "Contest Entities"), and the immediate family members of each are not eligible. Contest is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws.

2. CONTEST ENTRY PERIOD. The "Contest Entry Period" begins at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 9, 2018 and ends at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on July 23, 2018. All electronically submitted entries (submitted as per Paragraph 3(a)(1) and (2)) must be received within the Contest Entry Period; mailed entries submitted as per Paragraph 3(a)(3) below must be postmarked no later than 7/23/18.

3. HOW TO ENTER.

a. There are three ways to enter: 1) Complete the entry form at www.newsday.com/teachermakeover in accordance with the on-screen instructions, 2) Send an email to exploreli@newsday.com with Teacher Makeover in subject line and provide name, address, email, daytime phone, name of teacher’s school, a short note about why you want a makeover (the “Essay”) and a recent, full-length photograph of nominee (the “Photo”) (not returnable) or 3) Submit the above requested information via mail to Newsday Teacher Makeover, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747; entries must be postmarked by 07/10/17. All entries (including Photo and Essay submissions) must be received by the end of the Contest Entry Period. Failure to submit all required information and submissions in the manner required in these Official Rules may result in disqualification. LIMIT: One (1) entry per person. In the event more than one entry is received, only the first of such entries shall be eligible to participate in the Contest.

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

b. Each entrant is required to submit (i) an original Photo of the nominee, and may submit no more than one Photo, and (ii) the Essay, which is a short note explaining why the nominee should be chosen as the winner for the Contest. Each Photo must be in good taste and must depict the nominated person. Newsday reserves the right to disqualify any Photo for any reason, including but not limited to the entrant’s failure to comply with the requirements in this paragraph. BY SUBMITTING AN ENTRY, ENTRANTS ACKNOWLEDGE THAT IF THE ENTRANT WINS, THEIR ENTRIES MAY BE POSTED ON WWW.NEWSDAY.COM OR ANY OTHER WEBSITE(S) AUTHORIZED BY NEWSDAY FOR THE CONTEST (COLLECTIVELY "THE WEBSITE") AND ASSOCIATED APPS, AT NEWSDAY’S DISCRETION AND CAN BE VIEWED BY OTHER WEBSITE USERS. Submission of an Entry grants Newsday, its parent and affiliate companies, its advertising sponsors and promotional agencies, and their respective agents an unlimited, worldwide, perpetual license and right to publish, use, modify, edit, adapt, copy, exploit, and publicly display the Entry in any way, in any and all media, without limitation, and without consideration or acknowledgement to the entrant.

c. No responsibility is assumed for late, lost, damaged, incomplete, illegible, or misdirected entries. No responsibility is assumed for technical, hardware, software or other online entry malfunctions of any kind or unavailable network connections, or failed, incorrect, incomplete, inaccurate, garbled or delayed electronic communications caused by the sender, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Contest which may limit the ability to participate, or by any human error which may occur in the processing of entries for the Contest. If for any reasons, (including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other cause beyond the control of Newsday, which corrupts or affects the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of the Contest), the Contest is not capable of being conducted as described in these Official Rules, Newsday shall have the right, at its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Contest, or to disqualify Entrants.

4. REQUIREMENTS OF ENTRIES: To qualify for the Contest, the photograph must be of only the nominated individual. Each Entry must be the original work of the entrant or entrant must have all necessary rights to license the use of the photograph for entry into the Contest and for all other purposes set forth in these Official Rules, including but not limited to reproduction and display; must appear in its original form, without digital enhancement; and must not infringe upon the copyrights, trademarks, rights of privacy, publicity or other intellectual property or other rights of any person or entity. Entrant understands that Sponsor has no obligation to display or otherwise include the Entry in any Sponsor publication or Website. By submitting an Entry, entrant warrants and represents that he/she consents to the submission and use of the Entry in the Contest and to its use as otherwise set forth herein. By submitting your Entry, you agree that your Entry conforms to these Official Rules and that Sponsor, in its sole discretion, may disqualify your Entry for any reason, including if it determines, in its sole discretion, that your Entry fails to conform to these Official Rules in any way or otherwise contains unacceptable content as determined by Sponsor, in its sole discretion.

5. WINNER SELECTION. Eligible entries will be judged by Newsday editors, who will determine, in their sole and exclusive discretion, the winners who would most benefit from a makeover, based on the submitted Photo and Essay. The decisions of the judges and Newsday with respect to the selection of the winner and in regard to all matters relating to this Contest shall be final. Potential winners will be notified on or about July 30, 2018.

6. PRIZES. Up to three (3) winners will receive a professional makeover (including hair and makeup services, but not products) along with advice from a professional stylist.

Winners will be taken by Newsday personnel to a local salon for the hair/makeup makeover. Winners will then take part in a photo shoot; photos will appear in Newsday and on the Newsday.com website and associated apps.

Approx. prize value, including makeover, is $100-$300.

Vendors of prizes are subject to change. Each prize must be accepted as awarded and each prize is awarded "AS IS" with no warranty, representation, or guarantee, express or implied. All expenses and costs associated with a prize not expressly stated as part of the prize package described above are the responsibility solely of the winner.

Winners are fully responsible for any and all applicable federal, state and local taxes and assessments associated with prize award, receipt and use. Prizing is not refundable or redeemable for cash or credit at any time. Prize may not be sold or transferred to a third party. No substitutions are allowed, except by the Sponsor in its sole discretion. Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, substitute a prize of equal or greater value. Other prize restrictions may apply.



7. GENERAL. By accepting a prize, each winner grants to Newsday and the Contest Entities the right to use their name, likeness, image, voice, testimonial and/or biographical information, as well as the name, likeness, image, voice, testimonial and/or biographical information of any individuals appearing in the Photo, in advertising and promotion in all media without further compensation or permission, except where prohibited by law. Winners, by acceptance of the prize, agree to release Newsday, the Contest Entities, and their parent and subsidiary companies, their officers, directors, employees, agents, shareholders, affiliates, suppliers, distributors, and advertising agencies from all liability, claims, or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries, damages, or losses to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with participation in the Contest or the receipt, ownership, or use of the prize. Potential prize winners may be required to execute a certification of eligibility and release, within five (5) calendar days of notification and prior to distribution of prize. Failure of a winner to return the certification and release may result in disqualification from the Contest and prize forfeiture. Additionally, any certification and release returned as undeliverable may result in an alternate winner being selected. In the event a winner fails to claim his or her prize or fails to meet the eligibility requirements, such winner will forfeit his/her prize and an alternate winner may be selected from all remaining eligible entries. If a winner is unwilling or unable to accept any portion of the prize, that portion of the prize will be deemed as forfeited by winner and no substitution will be made except at Newsday’s sole discretion. If Newsday cannot find an eligible winner for a prize, that prize will not be awarded.

8. . DISPUTES/CHOICE OF LAW: EACH ENTRANT AGREES THAT THIS SWEEPSTAKES SHALL BE GOVERNED BY THE LAWS OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK AND: (A) ANY AND ALL DISPUTES, CLAIMS AND CAUSES OF ACTION ARISING OUT OF OR CONNECTED WITH THIS CONTEST OR ANY PRIZE AWARDED SHALL BE RESOLVED INDIVIDUALLY, WITHOUT RESORT TO ANY FORM OF CLASS ACTION, AND EXCLUSIVELY BY STATE OR FEDERAL COURTS SITUATED IN NEW YORK, (B) ANY AND ALL CLAIMS, JUDGMENTS AND AWARDS SHALL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL OUT-OF-POCKET COSTS INCURRED, BUT IN NO EVENT ATTORNEYS' FEES, (C) NO PUNITIVE, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, CONSEQUENTIAL OR OTHER DAMAGES, MAY BE AWARDED, AND (D) ENTRANT HEREBY WAIVES ALL RIGHTS TO CLAIM SPECIAL DAMAGES AND ALL RIGHTS TO HAVE SUCH DAMAGES MULTIPLIED OR INCREASED.

9. PRIVACY STATEMENT: Entrants' information may be used and disclosed by Sponsor as provided for in these Official Rules, and as permitted by Sponsor’s Privacy Policy post at http://www.newsday.com/services/newsday-llc-privacy-policy-1.2515999 .

10. Winners List. For identity of winners, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Winners List, Teacher Makeover, Newsday, 235 Pinelawn Road, Melville, New York 11747 by October 31, 2018.

Sponsor of this Contest is Newsday LLC, 235 Pinelawn Road, Melville, New York 11747.