The Blonds are very, very blonde

Paris Hilton showed up to check out the latest fashions from The Blonds, and their show surely didn’t disappoint anyone who is a downtown diva, club kid, or style rebel with (or without) a cause -- and Paris, as we know, is pretty much all of those things combined.

The downtownerati showed up in droves to hoot and holler for the outrageous and fun gear, which was all inspired by Barbara Eden’s lovably nutty belly-barer in “I Dream of Jeannie.” Think sparkly (waaay sparkly) bodysuits, and harem pants, and major headpieces, one that looked like a grand, gilded halo.

Several of the pieces looked like presentations you might see on a religious tableau paraded through the streets of downtown Manhattan or Brooklyn on a Catholic feast day -- but with a bit more ... um ... irreverence. And then, of course, there were those braids. Wear ‘em long ... and large.