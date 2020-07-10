The Boutique in Babylon, which has offerings for both women and men, is “for those with an eclectic sense of style,” according to owner Theresa Ribarich. There, you’ll find vintage gold high-top sneakers, a one-of-a-kind cobalt blue peasant-inspired dress with spaghetti straps, jumpsuits, and jogging pants advertised with peep-toe heels as footwear for the outfit.

Located at 41 E. Main St., the store opened in November 2015, and Ribarich says it was her own eclectic style that gave her the idea for the shop. Her background was also a good fit. Ribarich studied interior design, set design and display and exhibit design at the Fashion Institute of Technology in Manhattan.

“I have had a passion for styling my whole life,” Ribarich adds. “I love and thrive on making people feel comfortable in their own space and in their own skin.”

And fashions from The Boutique are eclectic in different ways, including coming from different types of designers and the way some pieces can be put together with other parts of an outfit for an unexpected look.

“We have a curated collection from vintage designer down to sweatpants … one-of-a kind accessories … also a men’s section that is curated the same way,” says Ribarich, who lives in Oakdale. “The style of the boutique is very eclectic — even down to our music playlists — and our customers tend to have the same sense of style.”

Ribarich says her customer base varies in age from teens to “years beyond.”

“I love to make everyone feel good in their skin at any age," Ribarich adds. She notes that at her store you can also get a celebrity look. “We carry premium denim, one line being Citizens of Humanity which is very popular among celebrities — one being Jessica Alba who’s been spotted in a pair of amazing denim jeans from this designer.”

Prices range from $32 for a women’s cropped jacket to $450 for a Jimmy Choo Glitter Fabric Champagne shoes. Summer hours are Tuesday and Wednesday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Customers can shop the store’s website theboutiquenewyork.com and curbside pickup is available in addition to local delivery and shipping. For further information, call 516-474-0601.