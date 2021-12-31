The Storefront in Bellport is three stores in one: boutique, bookstore and gallery.

The first floor is a designated art space showcasing local artists in both solo shows and group exhibitions, says owner Melissa Feldman.

From January through February, there’s a friends and family show featuring new and established artists of all different generations. In March, Maureen Mahony curates "The Environmental Show," with works by several Long Island artists whose work focuses on the environment.

On the second level, you’ll find a bookstore/tea shop, where you can browse books while having a cup of tea, sandwich or scone, or purchase boxes of "In Pursuit of Tea" tea.

The vast selection of books includes current fiction, photography, art and design, cookbooks, gardening, memoirs, poetry, spirituality, books about dogs, children’s and young adults, and works by local authors.

"And all different residents from Bellport contribute booklists, so it’s kind of a community project," says Feldman, adding, "We even have a seven-year-old curating a section."

On the lower level is a boutique with local brands as well as creations from some of Feldman’s designer/artisan friends.

"It’s a little bit of everything," says Feldman, adding that many of the designers are local to Bellport and Brookhaven.

There’s jewelry by Me & Ro; Farmhouse Herbal soaps, H. Botanicals and other local soaps and body products; Elisabettu Bellu clothing and ceramics; clothing by Thaddeus O’Neil; Agnes Baddoo bags; Graf Lantz gifts; ceramics by Katie Kimmel; HotSox socks; dresses from Turquoise and glassworks by CJS.

An avid traveler, Feldman brings back finds from Mexico and from artisan friends in Greece, where she’d once owned a home, to add to her eclectic wares.

Prices range from $10 for chocolate to $1,000 for an artwork.

The Storefront Bellport is located at 139 S. Country Road in Bellport. The shop is open Thursday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and by appointment; 631-803-2190, storefrontbellport.com.