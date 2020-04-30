If you like two-for-one bargains, you can help those giving their support to the coronavirus effort and support Long Island designers by shopping at Thred — a store in Patchogue that sells women’s clothing and accessories and home décor.

You can find merchandise there from local vendors that supply the store with clothing, handbags, handmade jewelry, hand-painted jackets, candles and more, as well as one-of-a-kind fashions made by Thred employees and home designs curated by the Urban Farmhouse in Bellmore.

And during the virus crisis, Thred employees are also sewing together face masks and donating them to local hospitals and health care professionals to give back to the community.

Owner Merav Shiloni, 36, of Patchogue, opened the brick-and-mortar store at 7 Village Green in 2017 and says it was “born from the love and passion for fashion, the art of sewing and the desire to help people feel and look their best.” Both dressy and casual looks are offered in addition to free alterations on store purchases. “Women can shop here for edgy and classy clothing,” Shiloni adds. Furniture and other items for the home include coffee tables, side tables, ottomans, pictures, mirrors, pillows, trays and mugs.

“Because of our variety of items, we have customers from 18-70 plus,” Shiloni says. “Our average customer is a woman in her 40s. Clothing prices range from around $12 for a pair of earrings to $140 for a hand-painted jacket. Furniture ranges from about $6 for a trinket tray to hold rings and jewelry to larger furniture pieces that go up to about $600.

PRICE RANGE: $12 to $140 for fashions, $6 to $600 for furniture. Shipping is free for local deliveries.

WEBSITE: thredny.com or purchase can be made through Instagram and over the phone, @thredny / 631-730-5755.