A love of design three generations deep comes out at LI décor shop

Whether it’s a midcentury modern end table, a contemporary wingback chair, or a watercolor by a Long Island artist, pieces offered at the touchGOODS home décor store in Southold reflect that they were carefully curated by someone with an eye for high style.

Owner Norine Pennacchia says she believes that both home and work environments should be "full of sculptural lines, rich tones and unique details" and says her experience with good design started years ago when her father and grandfather were draftsmen and opened a kitchen and bath remodeling business in Brooklyn.

"I grew up surrounded by wood samples and project sketches from my father’s custom cabinet business," Pennacchia, 43, of Riverhead, explains. "Later, I worked in the interior design industry for over a decade — designing, importing and selling custom furniture and lighting to retail and trade clientele in the Hamptons. My exposure to high-end design influenced my appreciation for artisanship."

The store, which opened in 2016 and is located at 53740 Main Road, carries modern- and vintage-style furniture, custom furnishings, accessories, handcrafted Italian lighting collections and more — with Pennacchia noting a mix of eras can really make a room, thus the combo of modern pieces that she sells.

"Midcentury modern furnishings, alongside pieces from other eras create a clean, relaxed, mix-and-match aesthetic that not only warms up a space, but creates conversation," Pennacchia says. "We will always have vintage staples in the mix like a Danish modern teak wall unit or credenza, or a pair of walnut midcentury modern armchairs with dramatically angled arms." She adds artwork by Long Island artists and photographers is also great for hanging on a wall. "The local landscape makes the best art, and who doesn’t want to be reminded of our beautiful surroundings?"

And although the store is great for serious interior design enthusiasts, it doesn’t take itself completely seriously. Recently, the shop has started selling more novelty and funny gift items and quarantine cards. "We could all use a good laugh these days," Pennacchia says.

Free design services are available and include the creation of mood boards and visits to customers’ homes to measure furniture and make suggestions. Virtual consultations are another option. Prices range from themed greeting cards for $7.95 to a tufted leather sofa for about $3,500.

Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., but change with the seasons, so call ahead (631-765-8455). Shop online at touchgoods.com.