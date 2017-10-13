On Oct. 13, 2011, "Parks and Recreation" characters Donna, Tom and Ben introduced us to a day that's second only to our birthday or any cherished holiday: "Treat Yo Self Day."
And yes, it's exactly what you think it is.
Second-guessing those pair of shoes? Treat yo self! See a cute bag? Treat yo self! Need a day of full pampering? You guessed it: Treat yo self!
Need some inspiration? Here's how to "Treat Yo Self."
