Samantha Bee moves production of her fundraising T’s to Puerto Rico

Samantha Bee with Luis Rodriguez and Eduardo Carbia, of the firms that designed and print her Great American Puerto Rico charity T-shirt (seen on Carbia), $29.95 at shop.tbs.com. Photo Credit: TBS

By Joseph V. Amodio Special to Newsday
On TV, Samantha Bee is known for her bright, bold blazers, but in Puerto Rico it’s her t-shirts that are generating buzz.

That’s because the late-night host of TBS’ Emmy Award-winning “Full Frontal” recently announced she was moving production of her Great American Puerto Rico t-shirt to the island, to help support the economy there, which is still struggling to recover six months after the devastation of Hurricane Maria. Bee hosted an hour-long special last month, shot in Puerto Rico, to illuminate the ongoing crisis, but said she also wanted to do something that would have a more lasting impact.

“(Puerto Rico) has a quality unlike any other place I’ve ever been, actually, and it really comes down to the people,” she told “The View.”

