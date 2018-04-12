On TV, Samantha Bee is known for her bright, bold blazers, but in Puerto Rico it’s her t-shirts that are generating buzz.

That’s because the late-night host of TBS’ Emmy Award-winning “Full Frontal” recently announced she was moving production of her Great American Puerto Rico t-shirt to the island, to help support the economy there, which is still struggling to recover six months after the devastation of Hurricane Maria. Bee hosted an hour-long special last month, shot in Puerto Rico, to illuminate the ongoing crisis, but said she also wanted to do something that would have a more lasting impact.

“(Puerto Rico) has a quality unlike any other place I’ve ever been, actually, and it really comes down to the people,” she told “The View.”