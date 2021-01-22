Most of us have heard of retail therapy, but Twenty5A takes that concept to another level. The store’s wide selection for women includes clothes made specifically to help the wearer make light of a bad breakup.

The shop, with locations in Williston Park, Woodbury and Commack, carries clothing from the Boys Lie brand that features graphic hoodies, tees, sweatpants, beanies and other pieces meant to keep women confident and comfy through a challenging time. It’s been worn by such celebrities as Ariana Grande, Noah Cyrus and Halsey. Written messages on the clothing include "Heaven Sighs," "My Favorite Lies," "Dangerous Affection" and "Not Where You Left Me."

And the store carries a whole lot more — with owner Helen Kim, 40, of Bay Terrace, Queens, describing the store as "a full-service wardrobe destination." Although many of the looks are "cool girl" and trendy, Kim says, "One of our main projects now is our vintage and reworked section — each piece is done by hand so each piece is unique."

Kim, who owns the store with James Gurrieri, 64, of Old Brookville, studied fashion merchandising and management at the Fashion Institute of Technology in Manhattan. She has been working in retail since she was 19 and says she decided to carry Boys Lie because she liked what it was about. "The founders [Tori Robinson and Leah O’Malley] created a line with a clear message, taking their heartbreak and disappointment and turning it into something positive and empowering." She adds, "It’s fun and fits right into this casual streetwear movement that is so strong right now."

Another main category of fashions Kim notes the store offers is "in-the-moment" styles. "Right now, it’s sweats," she says.

And where does the Twenty5A name come from?

When opening the store in 2013, Kim says she and Gurrieri were trying to figure out a name after finding out other names they thought of had already been trademarked. "We happened to be in front of the Route 25A sign when trying to finalize the name … So we saw it, liked it and it all worked out."

Prices range from tees and tops around $20 to some denim around $90. Stores are located at 650 Willis Ave., Williston Park (516-746-1354), Woodbury Commons, 8285 Jericho Turnpike (516-224-4787) and Commack Corners Shopping Center, 6506 Jericho Turnpike (631-623-6767). Hours are Monday through Wednesday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Browse online at twenty5a.com.