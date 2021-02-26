Opposites attract at Urban Farmhouse décor shop in Bellmore

With all the extra time people are spending at home these days, many are looking to redo their spaces out of boredom, necessity, or just because. And whether they want a cozy country look, a sharp modern vibe, or anything in between, they can transform their interior décor with pieces and design help from Urban Farmhouse in Bellmore.

And as the title of the store indicates, owners Jenna Rigert and Lisa Iampieri believe that a mix of styles in a space can produce opposites that are attractive.

"We think it’s striking when a home mixes together multiple design styles and it does well," says Rigert, 32, of Farmingdale. "If you’re not looking for one single style like ‘farmhouse,’ incorporating other design styles like modern, coastal, minimalistic and bohemian all can work well together when done right." She adds she often assists in helping customers create décor that "isn't too matchy."

The store’s virtual home styling service is a complimentary offering during the pandemic. Normally in-home design assistance is available for a fee. The owners note that there is "no minimum budget" for receiving their assistance in any case. "We are happy to help our clients with a centerpiece for a coffee table to building a gallery wall, sourcing and building furniture and more," Iampieri, 45, of Bellmore, says. She notes, "We have higher end pieces that clients will want to splurge on but there are also repainted furniture pieces that are super budget friendly."

Urban Farmhouse also carries Long Island-centric "Island Girl" apparel including tees, tanks, sweatshirts and handmade upcycled flannels.

The store has two shops. Urban Farmhouse, which opened in 2017, is located at 108 Bedford Ave. and has more rustic and traditional farmhouse "littles" for the home such as accessories and gifts. Urban Farmhouse Furnishings, started in 2019, is located at 112 Bedford Ave., and features larger pieces for the home such as furniture, light fixtures, wall décor, and home styling services.

Prices range from candles for about $10 to $1,500 for farm tables. Hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (516-636-5117).