Long Island stores and restaurants are offering veterans, active military members and their families special deals and discounts this Veterans Day to thank them for their service.

Applebee's: Active military members and veterans receive one free meal per person on Veterans Day at the chain restaurant. Valid at participating Applebee's locations (call ahead to confirm your local restaurant is participating). Deal is for dining in only; drinks are not included. More info at applebees.com.

Target: Shop between Nov. 1 and Nov. 11 for a 10% discount on your full purchase. To receive the discount, guests must register in advance at Target.com/Circle/Military. The deal, now in its fourth year, is offered in-store and online. New this year, guests can add a veteran or military family status to their Target Circle members profile, unlocking extra deals and bonus offers.

Tanger Outlets: All military — active and veterans — members are eligible to pick up a free coupon book full of discounts to participating Tanger Outlets Deer Park and Riverhead stores at any time. Booklets can be picked up at Shopper Services; tangeroutlet.com/deals.

Panera Bread: Try Panera's newest menu item for free this Veterans Day. Panera Bread locations across Long Island are offering a complimentary flatbread pizza to active-duty military and veterans on Veterans Day. Flatbread options include chipotle chicken and bacon flatbread pizza, margherita flatbread pizza and cheese flatbread pizza. Dine-in only; must show proof of service; panerabread.com.

Houlihan's: Active military members, veterans and their families will be offered $10 off a $30 food purchase on Veterans Day. The deal is valid for dine-in and carryout. The restaurant also offers a 15% off discount to veterans and active-duty military daily. Guests are asked to provide proof of service. Houlihan's is located at 923 Broadhollow Road, Farmingdale; houlihans.com.

Starbucks: Military service members, veterans and military spouses receive a free tall (12-ounce) hot-brewed coffee on Veterans Day. Starbucks will also donate 25 cents for every cup of hot-brewed coffee sold nationwide on Nov. 11 to military nonprofits Team Red, White & Blue and Headstrong; starbucks.com.

Home Depot: All military personnel and veterans are eligible for a 10% discount at all Home Depot locations on Veterans Day; homedepot.com.

Red Lobster: Members of the reserve forces, active military and veterans are eligible for a free appetizer or dessert at Red Lobster on Veterans Day. Guests must show a valid military ID to redeem the offer. Appetizers to choose from include lobster and langostino pizza, seafood-stuffed mushrooms, mozzarella cheese sticks and signature jumbo shrimp cocktail. Dessert options include vanilla bean cheesecake, warm apple crostata, Key lime pie and chocolate wave cake; redlobster.com.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Get a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries on Veterans Day. The offer, valid for past and present military members, is offered for dine-in and takeout. Proof of service must be presented; buffalowildwings.com.