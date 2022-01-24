Guys who say they’re "hitting the bar" in Roslyn may well be referring to a new men’s store that opened there in late December. Dubbed Wardrobe Bar, the owner, Emily Saljooki, (a Roslyn resident), doesn’t serve drinks but instead offers her customers a well-edited, fashionable selection of men’s clothing that includes everything from workout duds to denim to outerwear.

"I know it’s a weird time to open a store," says Saljooki referring to pandemic-related obstacles. But those difficulties spurred her on. "I’ve found it so hard to shop for my husband these days. I don’t like going to the mall and when you order online, it’s a whole ordeal. You have to know the sizes in advance and if they don’t fit you have to return them. I thought if I have this problem, so does everyone else and what better way to solve it than have a local store catering to men’s needs."

The new boutique is a standout in the neighborhood, which is peppered with all sorts of shopping opportunities for women but virtually none for men. To that end, inside, there’s a cushy couch and a television set, "in case customers want to check out a sports game or watch the news," says Saljooki.

"I want them to feel confident, excited to shop and comfortable picking stuff out." She’s also quite proud of her size selection, from XS to 3X. "I don’t want my customers to feel intimidated about size as I sometimes get when I go to a woman’s store."

Saljooki’s vision for dressing guys is laid back, yet put together. "People aren’t often dressing up in suits anymore. It’s much more casual." She offers an array of looks ranging in price from $32 — $600, brands such as Alo Yoga, BlankNYC and Chaser and plenty of variety: socks, weekender bags, jeans, baseball caps, suede and leather jackets and shackets along with best-selling button-down shirts by Maceoo in Turkish and Italian fabrics that feature a double row of buttons. Services include curbside pickup, free contactless delivery in Roslyn and virtual shopping consultations.

"People tell me they’re so happy to see a men’s store in Roslyn." She plans to add shoes and more soon. "I want to have something for everyone."

The Wardrobe Bar is located at 1378 Northern Blvd in Roslyn. The shop is open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Noon to 4 p.m.; 516-400-3115, wardrobebar.com.