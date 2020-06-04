According to tradition, brides should wear something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue on their wedding day, and the Wedding Warehouse consignment shop in Bohemia gives them the option of buying something “previously owned,” too.

Wedding Warehouse is now conducting limited operations after being closed when “nonessential” businesses were temporarily shuttered due to the coronavirus. Curbside pickup is currently available.

The store opened in December 2017 and is owned by East Patchogue resident Heather Cunningham, who also started “Brides of Long Island” — a Facebook support group with more than 11,000 brides who live on Long Island, are from Long Island, or who are getting married on Long Island as members.

Items sold at Wedding Warehouse, including dresses and other apparel, jewelry, hairpieces and decorations, come from a variety of sources and are new or previously owned, Cunningham says. Most come from recent brides and crafted items are made by local artists and by the store. Brand new items are also sold from jewelry designers and bridal brands.

“We don’t carry bridal gowns,” Cunningham explains. “We carry other white dresses used for rehearsal dinners, engagement shoots and honeymoons.” She adds, “We have an artist on our staff that makes beautiful custom signage used for the day of the wedding as well as gown paintings which serve as beautiful memory pieces for brides.”

Cunningham says things sold in the store can help a bride cut down on the tremendous costs commonly involved in a wedding and that there’s nothing wrong with having something for the nuptials that was barely used. “We pride ourselves on being an affordable shop since we understand the high costs of weddings on Long Island and wish to make the process easier for our brides,” says Cunningham.

Consignment items are about 30% off the retail price and headpieces and jewelry range from $50 to $350. The shop is open for pickup Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., but hours change frequently so check for the latest at Facebook.com/weddingwarehouseNY or on Instagram at @weddingwarehouseNY.