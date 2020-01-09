Between to-do lists that never seem to end, how about spending an entire day solely focused on you? We’ve sussed out a number of healthy hubs where you can re-center, exercise, spa and shop with zero schlepping and hassle. It’s a one-stop reboot.

Welcome to the wonderful world of @250, where yoga pants are de rigueur and the entire first floor of this 41,000-square-foot building is bursting with wellness, self-improvement, health, beauty and shopping options. You can occupy your whole day getting fit, balanced and beautiful.

Start with a killer (in a good way) Pilates-meets-strength training session at SolidCore. If you’re not too pooped, take a class at The Bar Method or go for a pedaling frenzy at SoulCycle. Feeling like a sweaty mess? Hit Dry Bar for a hair wash and blowout in this serene space dedicated to great hair days. Afterward, check out the glamorous-meets-techy med spa Truth + Beauty, where a beauty coach can analyze your skin and you can get a sophisticated and full menu of state-of-the-art treatments including facials, body contouring and skin tightening along with brow shaping and makeup. After, reward yourself with a trend-worthy outfit from Pink & Honey, a jewel of a boutique bursting at the seams with fun clothes, mostly from California brands.

INFO: 250 S. Service Rd., Roslyn Heights

Harbourview Shoppes

Head to the Harbourview Shoppes, a small, cluster of upscale stores and restaurants in Roslyn, where the Center for Wellness of Northwell is located. Here, the vibe is tranquil and the selection of healthy practices vast. Choose from a staggering number of yoga classes offered in a beautiful labyrinth of sunlit studios. Ranging from beginner to advanced, Ashtanga to Vinyasa. There’s even one class dubbed “Twist the feast and food coma away.” Along with the yoga, find daily meditation, Pilates classes, acupuncture, Reiki, reflexology and more. There’s a thoughtfully edited selection of merchandise for sale here as well including journals, fuzzy sweatshirts and leggings. Afterward, trot your newly limber self right across the hall to the Spa at Red Hots, where you can trade-in your workout outfit for a cushy robe and indulge in any number of luxe skin and body treatments. There’s an assortment of specialty massages, a brow and lash bar and some of the best spray tanning around. Find great goodies in the spa’s boutique section chock-full of fun stuff including cute bags, PJs, candles, scents and sparkling jewelry. Added bonus? A free sauna session for clients.

INFO: 1520 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn

The Wellground

Don’t be put off by the odd location of this boutique/wellness establishment set atop a Subway sandwich shop. Inside, it feels like going to your best friend’s house and hanging around in her uber-fashionable closet. The Wellground, which opened just six months ago and already appears to be doing a brisk business, is the vision of two very busy Port Washington moms, Manda Kovar, 40, and Lanie Marcus, 42, (when we say busy we mean it: Kovar has three children, Marcus has five). The space includes a vibrant clothing and accessories boutique and a studio dedicated to barre classes held a couple of times a week. A brow expert from NYC comes once a month; a facialist does a variety of treatments regularly and, occasionally, there’s a visit from a crystal reader. Kovar says the place is “a little escape from life. It’s a playground for wellness and shopping.” Here, a cushy sofa beckons from the center of the where Kovar says customers often gather and shoot the breeze and where “we sometimes serve Kombucha.”

INFO: 938 Port Washington Blvd., Port Washington

Stony Brook Village Center

In the warmer months, Stony Brook Village Center offers bike, kayak and paddle board rentals, to help you get moving. For relaxation, visit Blue Salon + Spa, which offers facials and massages as well as nail and waxing services. After your refreshing 30-minute hydrafacial ($150), grab a cup of tea or coffee at Crazy Beans. The shopping options are aplenty here, from stores like Chico's to Cottontails and JoS. A. Bank.

INFO: 111 Main St., Stony Brook