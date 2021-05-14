Carissa Cillis says it’s simple to know what a girl wants in fashion, gifts and home décor: pretty much everything.

That’s the idea behind the name of the Wantagh boutique — What A Girl Wants — where the offerings for teens and adults include tanks, halters, camis, mini, maxi and dresses, joggers, jeans shoes, face masks, ankle bracelets, earrings, rings, necklaces, candles, body wash, wine tumblers and serving dish sets. For children, there are plush animals and "interactive" plush sets including "My First Briefcase" that comes complete with a laptop, a "ringing" cellphone, coffee mug and dollar bill. A "My Glam" plush set features a vanity, lipstick, a perfume bottle, compact and hair dryer.

"We really do carry a little bit of everything — for almost everyone too," says store manager Cillis, 28, of Seaford. "We cater to mostly women but our age range is so wide. Anyone from the ages of 13 and up can easily find something in our store."

The shop, previously located on Merrick Road in Seaford, has been moved to 1188 Wantagh Ave., Wantagh, where on April 10th, a grand opening was held.

"It’s more modern with a touch of a boho chic vibe," Cillis says in describing the interior design of the new location. She adds, "We downsized about 30% but we have the same amount of inventory and will continue to offer the same product. There’s tons of new merchandise in the store." Some of what is new are pieces from the Long Island-based handmade modern jewelry line, Boutique Suarez.

Custom apparel is also sold at the boutique.

"It’s something we only started about a year ago," Cillis explains. "I always had in mind the need to offer products that our customers can only find in our store." She adds, "Cozy sweats were such a hit last year that we decided to design our own exclusive crew necks."

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Prices at What A Girl Wants (516-809-9270) range from a necklace for $25 to some dresses that sell for about $160. Store hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shop online at whatagirlwantsli.com.