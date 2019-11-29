Statement-making coats that'll keep you warm all winter

Brrr. Everybody needs a hardworking, everyday coat that offers bad weather-blocking benefits and is neutral enough to go with almost everything. But what about those times that you want to go beyond and not blend in? When you’re dressing up or simply want to add a little flash and dash to your ensemble? ‘Tis the season of the statement coat — whether it’s the style, color, texture or silhouette — and there are loads of options available at every price point.

“Any place you go, the coat is the first thing you see. I love it when you walk into a restaurant or a party wearing a beautiful coat and everybody turns their heads,” says Helaine Strauss, owner of the high-end boutique, The Look, at Wheatley Plaza in Greenvale. “Everybody is wearing the same black pants or jeans but the fashionable coat is the statement,” she says. For Strauss, beyond her large selection of deluxe puffers in black and navy, she’s selling “happy colors” including white (everywhere this season) and pink along with plaids, floral prints and oversized varieties, “that look new and you can even wear over your bulkier blazers and sweaters.”

Avril Graham, the executive fashion and beauty editor at Harper’s Bazaar is well known for her own coat wardrobe which ranges from structured, military styles to cloud-soft teddy looks. “A well-chosen coat can easily bring on the ‘wow’ factor and make for an eye-popping entrance even when wearing an old pair of jeans and sneakers underneath,” she says. “A good choice of a powerful silhouette, fabric and color can really be a head turner and add a touch of movie star glam.”

For your everyday coat, Graham suggests investing in a look “that’s classic chic and has a quality vibe.” She advises sticking to a muted color palette as a base and using accessories such as hats, gloves and bags to help “adapt to multiple personality looks.”

As for your statement coat, Graham says it doesn’t have to cost a fortune. “These can be your budget buys, as they are much more likely to ‘fashion out’ and date somewhat more quickly.”

Bottom line for your new topper? Go for it. “Have fun and be quirky with a brighter, lively color, new shape or crazy pattern that makes you feel good,” says Graham. “Maybe even go for that statement animal print you have always wanted.”

Here are some go-to options:

Warm and happy: Graphic floral print turns a basic cocoon jacket into something special with this perky collaboration between UNIQLO and Marimekko; $89.90 at UNIQLO.

Go dotty: An ultra-lightweight down cocoon coat features graphic dots. It’s part of the limited-edition collab between UNIQLO and Marimekko; $129.90 at UNIQLO in Roosevelt Field.

The reality: If the big bucks are not in the budget for your statement coat, consider this cozy fleece job in polyester; $129 at Zara in Roosevelt Field.

Spotted fever: Roar into winter in this leopard faux-fur long coat; $399 at Free People in Roosevelt Field and Walt Whitman Shops.

Go big: Even a casual puffer can make a dramatic statement, like this one that will warm up the cool temps in hot pink; $48 at Target.

Pile it on: Add a little swagger with this easy, long pile coat in savory tobacco; $99 at H&M.