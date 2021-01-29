Suit up with a luxury face mask from Long Island shop

When surgical face masks became an unexpected part of everyday life, it was almost a given that the Woodbury Mens Shop would quickly come up with a standout luxury alternative.

The store, located at 8025 Jericho Turnpike, sells mostly Italian menswear brands ranging from casual sportswear to custom suits — and keeping fashion front and center for all occasions is what the owners of the shop are known for. The shop also features extensive collections of accessories such as exotic belts, shoes, sneakers, socks and jewelry.

"Our customer is the affluent leader, business owner or professional aged 25 to 75," says Jim Foley, an Islip resident who owns the store with Rich O’Boyle, also of Islip, and Amir Moradi, of Dix Hills. Referring to his partners, Foley adds, "Fashion has always been a passion for us. Jim is the taste and style-setter, Rich handles finance and marketing, and Amir’s fashion and display skills create the mood and overall experience for the store."

Foley and O’Boyle opened the shop after working together at Thomas Miller Menswear in Woodbury. They decided to start their own store when Miller retired in 2012. The duo brought in Moradi to round out the team.

Phuong "Lina" Bui of Centereach is the master tailor and makes the popular masks. The masks, made of the finest Italian silks and patterns traditionally used for ties and pocket squares, are available in ready-to-wear or custom styles and sell for $32 each.

"Where men typically wear a tie or pocket square to give a flash of style, the mask has become a new fashion accessory," Foley says. "Our talented tailor was able to make a pattern for masks and line them with cotton — it really makes for an elegant and unique mask." He adds, "Customers love the fact that they can pick fabrics to coordinate with their outfits." Normal turnaround time for custom styles is about a week but Foley says the masks can be made in one hour when needed.

Prices at the store start at $25 for some accessories and off-the-rack suits range from around $900 to about $3,000. Hours are Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Virtual shopping and private appointments are available (516-802-5280). Shop online at woodburymensshop.com.