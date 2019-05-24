Summer wardrobes are getting a new, perky infusion as Memorial Day hits. It’s all about the yellow dress. So says Afshin Haghani, the owner of clothing boutiques Gallery Couture and Loop in Manhasset: “The yellow dress is the dress of the season. It says sun, sand, sea and I’m ready for vacation.”

The sunny hue turned up on the runways in an eye-popping array of swanky evening looks along with flirty daytime frocks in dozens of runway collections — Brandon Maxwell, Oscar de la Renta, Cushnie and Kate Spade among them. And to be clear, there’s probably far more than 50 shades of yellow including delicate buttery tints, to citrusy lemon jolts to spicier blasts of saffron and mustard.

Yes, yellow is definitely ‘in’ and folks at color trend-forecasting company, The Color Association of the United States, saw it coming

“We’ve been high on yellow for awhile, and what’s happening now is yellow is actually starting to sell,” says executive director Leslie Harrington. It's yet another throwback to a past decade. “It was big in the '60s with the love, peace and flower power generation,” says Harrington. “It’s attention-grabbing, but in a different way than red is – it’s more like wearing a highlighter and a ray of sunshine.”

So let’s discuss: Who can wear the often-brilliant tint? Harper’s Bazaar executive fashion and beauty editor Avril Graham thinks pretty much anyone. “It works equally well on redheads, blondes and brunettes,” she says, although you may need to find just the right shade of it that works for you and also "change up your makeup a little if you’re not used to wearing it.”

Graham adds that the luminous hue pairs well with unexpected colors you may already own — rusts, reds, nudes and plums — which makes beauty and accessory choices punchy and fun.

And bottom line, says Harrington, “It’s a really happy color. We feel that it’s positive, clean and joyful and represents new growth and sunshine,” Harrington says. "It can just as easily mean ‘pay attention’ and people will when you wear a yellow dress."