Google’s Nest is expanding its offerings of internet-connected gadgets for the home with a new video doorbell, outdoor security camera and home security system.

The Hello video doorbell was Nest customers’ “number one most-requested product,” says Michele Turner, Nest’s general manager of security products. “This is the first video doorbell that can do both person-detection and facial recognition.”

The doorbell’s camera — which has night vision — can stream video to the user’s device and identify people known to the user. With its microphone and speaker, the device allows for “crystal clear” conversation between the user and a person at the door, Turner said.

Its app also features “quick responses” that can be selected on a mobile device by tapping. For example, the device can tell a delivery person, “Just leave the package at the door.”

A potential porch pirate coming to steal delivered packages also can be told to buzz off, Nest said. A facial-recognition function requires subscription to the company’s Nest Aware service for $10 to $30 a month.

No price has been released yet for the video doorbell, which is expected to be available between January and March of next year.

Also new from Nest: a home security system, $499, featuring a base unit plus sensors that monitor doors and windows. It’s controlled via a fob or a passcode. If an intruder is detected, a loud siren sounds, and users can contact police through the app.

Meanwhile, a new weather-resistant camera, $349, can zoom in and track potential intruders up to 50 feet away, with a speaker that can be used via a smartphone. Additional services are available by subscription, such as continuous video recording on the camera, which allows users to screen stored video.

The camera and security system can be pre-ordered and are to start shipping in November.

