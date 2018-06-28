Star-spangled blasts are expected in the skies all over Long Island in the days leading up to and after the Fourth of July. The largest display returns to Jones Beach State Park on Wednesday, but there's plenty of charm in the colorful shows planned from Point Lookout to Montauk.

SATURDAY, JUNE 30

BEST BET: EISENHOWER PARK, EAST MEADOW

DUSK TD Bank’s Celebrate America show runs from 5:45 to 10 p.m. A concert ends with fireworks — admission is free but tickets are required; get them at bank branches; 516-572-0348, nassaucountyny.gov. Rain date Sunday, July 1.

POINT LOOKOUT

DUSK Glen Burtnik’s free Summer of Love concert starts at 7 p.m. at Town Park, with a fireworks show afterward. 516-292-9000 ext. 7382, and summerofloveconcert.com. Rain date Sunday, July 1.

CENTRAL ISLIP

POSTGAME The Long Island Ducks hosts fireworks after the end of the 6:35 p.m. game; ($12-$15; 631-940-3825, liducks.com).

EAST NORTHPORT

DUSK Fireworks as part of 6 to 11:30 p.m. St. Anthony’s Family Festival at Trinity Regional School (631-499-6824, newtonshows.com).

RIVERHEAD

DUSK Riverhead Raceway’s night racing and demolition derby includes a fireworks show ($30 adults, $10 ages 6 to 12; 631-842-7223, riverheadraceway.com).

BEST BET: SOUTHAMPTON

9:15 p.m. Fireworks over Shinnecock Bay as part of Southampton Fresh Air Home’s annual fundraising picnic, with additional viewing from Coopers Beach and along Meadow Lane, (631-283-5847, sfah.org). Rain date Sunday, July 1.

SAG HARBOR

9:30 p.m. Sag Harbor Yacht Club’s fireworks are viewable from Marine Park, Havens Beach and the Long Wharf (631-725-0567, sagharborchamber.com).

ORIENT HARBOR

9 p.m. Orient Yacht Club’s show is viewable from along the pier (631-323-9767, orientyc.com).

TUESDAY, JULY 3

BEST BET: OAKDALE

7:15 p.m. Fireworks on the Connetquot River, viewable from the Snapper Inn, Oakdale Yacht, Nicoll’s Point Marina, Vanderbilt’s Wharf, Great River Town Ramp and Timber Point (connetquotriverfireworks.com).

MASSAPEQUA PARK

9 p.m. Residents-only fireworks at Mansfield Memorial Park (516-798-0244, masspk.com).

WEDNESDAY, JULY 4

BEST BET: JONES BEACH, WANTAGH

9:30 p.m. Sterling National Bank’s fireworks show set to a musical array of patriotic songs, Jones Beach State Park. You'll want to arrive early for a prime seat on the Central Mall beachfront and to avoid traffic ($10 vehicle access 4-9 p.m., Empire Pass is accepted; 516-785-1600, parks.ny.gov).

GLEN COVE

9 p.m. Fireworks cap a free 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. classical music concert at Morgan Memorial Park Beach (516-676-2004, glencove-li.us). Rain date Thursday, July 5.

BEST BET: FARMINGVILLE

9:30 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. for the Star Spangled Bash, a free-admission concert followed by fireworks, over BMHMC Amphitheater at Bald Hill (631-648-2500).

PORT JEFFERSON

DUSK Fireworks viewable from the village, Cedar Beach in Mount Sinai and residents-only West Beach (631-473-4724 portjeff.com).

WESTHAMPTON

8:30 p.m. The Westhampton Country Club’s members-only show by Grucci can be seen from the great lawn in the village at the corner of Main Street and Potunk Lane (631-288-3337 westhamptonbeach.org).

MONTAUK

9 p.m. Fireworks over Umbrella Beach, also known as Kirk Park Beach, can be seen from any town location (631-668-2428, montaukchamber.com). Rain date Thursday, July 5.

THURSDAY, JULY 5

RIVERHEAD

DUSK The Riverhead Business Improvement District fireworks celebration on the Peconic Riverfront immediately following the Alive on 25 summer street festival in downtown Riverhead (631-727-3200, riverheadbid.com).

GREENPORT

10 p.m. Fireworks at the Greenport Fire Department carnival (6 to 11 p.m.), at the Polo Grounds on Moores Lane; information at 631-477-9801. Rain date Friday, July 6.

FRIDAY, JULY 6

LONG BEACH

DARK Music and fireworks follow the arts and crafts festival and can be seen along the boardwalk and beach (516-431-3890, longbeachny.gov/artsandcrafts). Rain date Saturday, July 7.

WADING RIVER

10 p.m. Fireworks at the Peconic Bay Medical Center Family Festival (6 to 11 p.m.), held in the open field, across from CVS. 631-499-6824, newtonshows.com).

SATURDAY, JULY 7

AMAGANSETT

DUSK The Devon Yacht Club’s fireworks show can be seen from Barnes Landing Beach and Fresh Pond Beach. 631-267-6340.

CENTRAL ISLIP

POSTGAME The Long Island Ducks host fireworks after the 6:35 p.m. game ($12-$15; 631-940-3825, liducks.com).