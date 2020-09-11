Adventureland is switching gears from summer to scary. The East Farmingdale amusement park, which has been closed due to the pandemic, will launch a new drive-in series, “Nightmare at the Movies” this fall.

“We showed 16 drive-in movies this summer and now we are continuing with a Halloween theme,” says manager Caitlin DiSclafani. “It will be a unique experience to see these classics on the big screen outdoors.”

The series will run Sept. 25 and Oct. 9, 23 and 30 holding 160 cars per showing. Each night will feature a family-friendly Halloween film followed by an adult R-rated horror movie. First up is Disney’s “Hocus Pocus” and Wes Craven’s “A Nightmare on Elm Street” on Sept. 25. Every following film will be announced on Adventureland’s social media (Facebook, Instagram) and its website.

Gates for the early show open at 5 p.m. and the movie starts at 7 p.m. For the late show, the gates open at 9 p.m. with the film beginning 10-10:15 p.m.

“All cars will be socially distanced in checkerboard fashion on a first come, first served basis,” says DiSclafani. “People can sit in front of their cars with a lawn chair. Everyone will be able to clearly see the screen, which is 40 x 36 and elevated 11-feet off the ground. The audio will come through the car or people can use portable radios.”

Tickets are $125 per car load of four or more, which comes with four chicken dinners, four fries, four drinks (soda or water), four popcorns and four $10 arcade cards (for next season). Single tickets are $40 per person. Other concessions (pumpkin spice coffee, hot pretzels, churros, Halloween candy) will be sold via a traveling cart.

Bathrooms will be available on-site with lines monitored for social distancing and cleaned in between use. Those leaving their vehicle area must wear a mask.

To purchase tickets, visit: adventureland.us. Check Instagram (@adventurelandli) and Facebook (facebook.com/adventurelandlongisland) for future film announcements. See a full schedule of outdoor drive-in movies playing on Long Island here.