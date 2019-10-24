The Good Humor Man, Pegasus and police officers have all gone to the dogs in recent years — and people who witnessed it, loved it. The seventh annual Nassau Barkfest Pet Costume Contest & Parade features hundreds of dogs dressed up in Halloween costumes, depicting just about anything and anyone you can imagine, Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theater at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran says that whether you’re a pet owner or not, Barkfest will be the place to be for some weekend Halloween fun. It’s the largest pet costume contest on Long Island, she says, and prizes will be awarded to the competition winners.

The rain-or-shine event, sponsored by the Nassau County SPCA and Long Island’s K98.3 radio station will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will include pet adoptions, pet rescue organizations and pet-centric merchandise for sale.

Admission is free but all participants are asked to bring a donation of pet food for families who are facing difficult financial times and need help feeding their pets. All pets must also be on leash and all owners must clean up after their pets.

The parade and contest are set to begin about 2:30 p.m. and at least 500 dogs from throughout Long Island are expected to participate, according to Nassau County officials. The parade takes place in Lakeside Theatre and participants will be announced by Curran as they pass the judging table. Prizes are provided by the Nassau SPCA.

