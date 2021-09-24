Get ready for "Blood Manor" on Long Island, as one of New York City’s popular Halloween attractions is dropping a pop-up version in Nassau County this October.

While the city's haunt involves navigating rooms and passegways as a variety of scary characters terrify at all corners, Long Island's version is set to make its debut at The Beach House in Long Beach as an immersive dining experience.

At "Nightmare on Beech Street" guests can take part in a Halloween-themed, three-course menu with entree options including the "Ghoulish Gourd" pumpkin ravioli, a "Butcher Burger" (served with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce on a black brioche bun) and the "Poultry-Geist," pan-seared chicken breast. The deal also includes a Blood Manor specialty cocktail choice between the "Monster Mash Margarita," the gin-powered "Blood Chalice,"Death Wish-key" (Irish whiskey, peach schnapps, pineapple juice) and "jack-o'-lantern Juice" (vodka, coffee liqueur, pumpkin spice cream).

"My partners and I love the experience that Blood Manor brings to the city every October," says Beach House co-owner Max Feinberg, who found the opportunity to partner with Blood Manor a chance to "bring a unique haunted dining experience to Long Island."

All dining sessions will take place while surrounded by spooky décor and characters dressed in creepy style. Costumed performers will approach and speak to diners, but not make any contact. Feinberg adds that due to the interactive nature of the experience, each session has the potential to be different.

The usual Beach House is much like the name implies, a roomy space featuring several flatscreens behind the bar — but Feinberg says the Blood Manor creative team will arrive on Oct. 3 and work around the clock to transform the tavern into "a full, multidimensional Halloween experience." Feinberg says the space will be transformed into the same type of multi-scene, three-dimensional experience offered at the NYC Blood Manor, with each area bringing to life a unique horror situation.

Customers will be able to reserve dining sessions Tuesdays through Sundays; the bar will stay open after the food service ends on Friday and Saturday nights.

Sign up for the Points East newsletter! Don't miss a weekend out east this summer. Everything North and South Fork right in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

On Mondays, Beach House will skip the spooky stuff and continue to host its comedy nights — a series that since July has featured appearances by comedians such as Gilbert Gottfried, Jamie Kennedy, T.J. Miller, Jeff Ross and Dan Soder. The October lineup has not yet been set.