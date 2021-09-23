There’s one main rule at Hauppauge's big haunt — every year it must be 100% new and built from scratch. Enveloped inside Matt Guiliano’s Play Like a Pro in Hauppauge, this annual Halloween attraction insists on upping its game by cleaning the slate to provide a fresh wild ride for Long Island horror fans.

"We thrive on the creative challenge," says Chambers of Hell co-owner and creative director Robert "Doc" Frankenberg. "This year we increased our special effects team and handmade almost everything in the haunt ourselves. This gives us an edge because no one else has what we have."

Chambers is broken down into three sections, each with its own title and storyline featuring over 60 live actors, who won’t touch any attendees.

Here’s what brave souls will be facing this Halloween season. Visitors can enter two at a time to ensure social distancing.

INSIDE CHAMBERS

You'll enter a biological laboratory in Brooklyn where creatures have gotten loose after being experimented on by a professor.

"We’ve got every type of killer plant with tentacles coming down on top of you," says Frankenberg. "There’s even a 6-foot one that spits and you have no choice but to push through to get to the exit." Think "Little Shop of Horrors" meets "Alien" laced with an urgent sense of panic aggravated by emergency sirens and alarms going off.

Once you get out of the lab in Brooklyn, jump on a train to Manhattan. Attendees will get in a moving car, which crashes into an underground terror filled with beings risen from the sewers of New York City. "There are different demons based on the various types of sins like gluttony, envy and wrath," says Frankenberg.

Be prepared to crawl through a pitch black tunnel with a surprise coming from up above.

FREAKY FUN FACTS

In addition to getting scared, there are also some other activities to sink your fangs into:

— Take selfies on the queue line with ghoulish characters.

— For $20 guests can have their portrait become a permanent part of the annual haunt.

— Get a ticket ($5) for the coffin raffle, which will be called at the end of the season.

— During the week the "Night Shade," part of the haunt will turn into a 60-minute escape room ($45 per person)

— Exit through the Spectral Parlor where the Chambers gift shop sells its signature merchandise.

— Food trucks and vendors peddling a variety of Gothic items will be available outside.