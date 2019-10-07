TODAY'S PAPER
Darkside Haunted House's coffin ride experience in Wading River

Darkside Haunted House in Wading River invites patrons

Darkside Haunted House in Wading River invites patrons to lay in a coffin for a simulated ride in a hearse. Photo Credit: Darkside Productions

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
Coffin curious? Patrons can once again get (voluntarily) "buried alive" at Darkside Haunted House in Wading River, which is offering its virtual coffin ride experience again this year. For a mere $5, guests waiting outside the haunt can get this extra jolt of scares and selfies.   

“It’s everything you’ll experience on the last ride you’ll ever take,” says haunt owner Mike Meola. “Some people refuse to try it while others jump in, cross their arms and say, ‘Take pictures of me!’,” says Meola. “It’s quite an experience.”

Willing participants get in a real coffin, lie down and the lid is fully closed. The experience goes on to simulate “the coffin going in the hearse, driving to your grave site and burying you,” says Meola. “It’s all based on sounds, smells and movement.”

This year marks Darkside's 21st season. The haunt goes full storybook will its “Scary Tales from the Darkside” theme. Each of the 31 scenes is a self-contained tale based on a type of fear such as being alone, insects or clowns. Admission is $30.

INFO 631-369-7227, darksideproductions.com

Headshot of Newsday employee David Criblez on June

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

