If you “ain’t afraid of no ghosts,” visit with Joe Giaquinto, psychic-medium and paranormal investigator, before entering Deepwells Haunted Mansion in St. James.

“I tell people about the real ghosts inside,” says Giaquinto. “They are going into this fun Halloween event, but they are also entering a real haunted house.”

Instead of waiting in line for the haunt, people gather in a tent outside where Giaquinto holds a free discussion about his ghost experiences at Deepwells and answers questions from the crowd.

“In May of 2014, I was upstairs on the second floor when I caught an image of a shadowy figure of a man that looked down the hall at me and then disappeared,” says Giaquinto. “In July of 2007, I recorded a cello being plucked in the music room while interviewing Scott Posner, who is president of Deepwells Farm Historical Society, but there was no cello in the room.”

The question is, how do the Deepwells ghosts feel about utilizing the house as a haunted mansion?

“The spirits get into it. They do things to let people know their presence,” says Giaquinto. “It ups the energy of what’s going on in there. It’s nothing evil, but rather excitingly spooky.”

The haunt in the 1845 mansion features the theme “Dead & Breakfast” where each bedroom plays upon different phobias such as spiders, clowns or the dark. Guests pass through an asylum, execution room, exorcist room, nursery and even a live-action wake before exiting to the Trial of Terror in the woods ($20).

