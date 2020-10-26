The Greenport Harbor Brewing Company is giving dogs a chance to get decked out for Halloween during its first Howl-O-Ween dog costume parade on Oct. 31.

"We love dogs. They’re a big part of our culture and have always been welcome at the brewery," explains co-owner Betsy Liegey.

The event will take place on the brewery's outdoor property, where pooches will get the chance to show off their costumes and play games provided by the nearby Harbor Pet pet supply store. A percentage of the event's proceeds will benefit the North Fork Animal Welfare League, which is located across the street from the brewery.

"With our large outdoor field, we thought a Halloween dog costume parade, with a percent of the proceeds going to benefit all the work [the shelter does] would be a really fun community event," says Liegey. Puppies from the shelter will also be on-site for a meet-and-greet opportunity.

Prizes will be awarded for dog costumes deemed the "cutest," "most original" and "best combined" for dogs matching their owners. Adult costumes are encouraged, but not required.

