LifestyleHolidaysHalloween

Pets, owners dress to impress in annual Barkfest Costume Contest

The seventh annual Nassau Barkfest Pet Costume Contest & Parade features hundreds of dogs dressed up in Halloween costumes on Oct. 26 at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theater at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow.

Teenie Weenie dressed as a pumpkin on Oct.
Photo Credit: Morgan Campbell

Teenie Weenie dressed as a pumpkin on Oct. 26, 2019 at the annual Nassau Barkfest Pet Costume Contest and Parade at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow.

Bentley dressed as Dierks Bentley on Oct. 26,
Photo Credit: Morgan Campbell

Bentley dressed as Dierks Bentley on Oct. 26, 2019 at the annual Nassau Barkfest Pet Costume Contest and Parade at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow.

Charlie dressed as a shark on Oct. 26,
Photo Credit: Morgan Campbell

Charlie dressed as a shark on Oct. 26, 2019 at the annual Nassau Barkfest Pet Costume Contest and Parade at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow.

Cassie, Rusty, and Duffy dressed as pigs on
Photo Credit: Morgan Campbell

Cassie, Rusty, and Duffy dressed as pigs on Oct. 26, 2019 at the annual Nassau Barkfest Pet Costume Contest and Parade at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow.

Oscar dressed as a skeleton on Oct. 26,
Photo Credit: Morgan Campbell

Oscar dressed as a skeleton on Oct. 26, 2019 at the annual Nassau Barkfest Pet Costume Contest and Parade at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow.

Lola with her owner Angelina Kelley on Oct.
Photo Credit: Morgan Campbell

Lola with her owner Angelina Kelley on Oct. 26, 2019 at the annual Nassau Barkfest Pet Costume Contest and Parade at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow.

Gryphon and Phoenix on Oct. 26, 2019 at
Photo Credit: Morgan Campbell

Gryphon and Phoenix on Oct. 26, 2019 at the annual Nassau Barkfest Pet Costume Contest and Parade at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow.

Bonnie Abelew, left, and Beth Abelew with their
Photo Credit: Morgan Campbell

Bonnie Abelew, left, and Beth Abelew with their dogs Phoenix and Gryphon on Oct. 26, 2019 at the annual Nassau Barkfest Pet Costume Contest and Parade at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow.

Bruce Wayne with his owners Keith Leanda and
Photo Credit: Morgan Campbell

Bruce Wayne with his owners Keith Leanda and Kristin Leanda on Oct. 26, 2019 at the annual Nassau Barkfest Pet Costume Contest and Parade at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow.

Guiseppina Amorello with her dog Gino on Oct.
Photo Credit: Morgan Campbell

Guiseppina Amorello with her dog Gino on Oct. 26, 2019 at the annual Nassau Barkfest Pet Costume Contest and Parade at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow.

