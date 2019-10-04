TODAY'S PAPER
Spooky outdoor bar, fire-performer among sideshow at Gateway's Haunted Playhouse in Bellport

Zach Thomas as Laughing Jack, a fire performer

Zach Thomas as Laughing Jack, a fire performer at Gateway's Haunted Playhouse in Bellport. Photo Credit: Marisol Diaz-Gordon

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
Waiting on line to get into a haunted house can make even the biggest horror fan scream. But at Gateway Haunted Playhouse in Bellport, patrons are entertained by strolling an outdoor haunted midway-- complete with sideshow performers and a "Fear Garden" serving beer and cocktails.

The Midway offers a mini-carnival atmosphere with a shooting gallery for prizes, fire-eating stage shows, crowd roamers like a 12-foot zombie stilt walker who will pose for selfies, and even a live-action heckler booth.

“There’s zombielike puppet creature who talks to people and reacts to them as they walk by,” says manager Paul Allan. “Some are intimidated to walk over to him and others love it. Most enjoy seeing someone get roasted.”

There’s the ever-popular Fear Garden where those 21 and over can grab a draft beer or a themed cocktail like the Ghoulish Delight Rum Punch ($13). Those who seek a bite to eat can visit Billie Jean’s Grill food truck or get a sweet treat like Dippin’ Dots ice cream.

As for the main attraction: Gateway’s haunt is a theatrical horror experience — this year's theme is centered around a hippie cannibal colony seeking to indoctrinate new members ($35).

INFO 631-286-1133, gatewayshauntedplayhouse.com

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

