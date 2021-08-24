The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze will return to Old Bethpage Village Restoration from Sept. 22 to Nov. 7, and tickets are on sale now.

Last year’s inaugural outdoor, walk-through event entailed more than 7,000 pumpkins carved and illuminated to create elaborate sculptures such as a rotating carousel and a lighthouse. This year’s event will offer new creations, such as an 80-foot circus train — a nod to the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus which ended its 146-year run at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum — and creatures from under the sea, Blaze organizers confirm.

Entry is by advance registration only; ticket prices range from $32 to $48 for adults and $24 to $40 for children ages 3 to 17 depending on day and time of entry. Children 2 and younger are free.

The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze ran for 16 years in Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y, before making its Long Island debut last year.

