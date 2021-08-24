Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze will return to Old Bethpage Village Restoration
The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze will return to Old Bethpage Village Restoration from Sept. 22 to Nov. 7, and tickets are on sale now.
Last year’s inaugural outdoor, walk-through event entailed more than 7,000 pumpkins carved and illuminated to create elaborate sculptures such as a rotating carousel and a lighthouse. This year’s event will offer new creations, such as an 80-foot circus train — a nod to the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus which ended its 146-year run at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum — and creatures from under the sea, Blaze organizers confirm.
Entry is by advance registration only; ticket prices range from $32 to $48 for adults and $24 to $40 for children ages 3 to 17 depending on day and time of entry. Children 2 and younger are free.
The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze ran for 16 years in Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y, before making its Long Island debut last year.
MORE INFO
Old Bethpage Village Restoration; 1303 Round Swamp Rd, Old Bethpage; for tickets, visit pumpkinblaze.org.