TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
LifestyleHolidaysHalloween

Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze will return to Old Bethpage Village Restoration

A pumpkin sculpture of a barn house honor

A pumpkin sculpture of a barn house honor Long Island at The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze at Old Bethpage Village Restoration.  Credit: Kendall Rodriguez

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Print

The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze will return to Old Bethpage Village Restoration from Sept. 22 to Nov. 7, and tickets are on sale now.

Last year’s inaugural outdoor, walk-through event entailed more than 7,000 pumpkins carved and illuminated to create elaborate sculptures such as a rotating carousel and a lighthouse. This year’s event will offer new creations, such as an 80-foot circus train — a nod to the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus which ended its 146-year run at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum — and creatures from under the sea, Blaze organizers confirm.

Entry is by advance registration only; ticket prices range from $32 to $48 for adults and $24 to $40 for children ages 3 to 17 depending on day and time of entry. Children 2 and younger are free.

The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze ran for 16 years in Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y, before making its Long Island debut last year.

MORE INFO

Old Bethpage Village Restoration; 1303 Round Swamp Rd, Old Bethpage; for tickets, visit pumpkinblaze.org.

Beth Whitehouse poses for an employee headshot at

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

More Lifestyle

If you're looking for fun things to do
LI drive-in, outdoor movie and concert schedule for summer 
Chef Shawn Patrick at Schout Bay Tavern in
From porgy to sea robin, LI chefs are making local fish sexy again
A Park Ranger measures the length of a
Family fishing derby takes over LI state park
Potatoes are roasted and tossed with a creamy
Bring this potato salad to your Labor Day BBQ
Hotate (scallop) crudo with cucumber, lime togarashi emulsion
Celebs flock to opening of LI sushi spot
See Kevin James perform at The Paramount, more
10 events, things to do this weekend on Long Island
Didn’t find what you were looking for?