'Howl-O-Ween' is for the dogs at Farmingdale beer-tasting event

Dressed-up dogs Rocky and Rambo are both expected to attend the upcoming "Howl-O-Ween" pumpkin beer tasting event at the Nutty Irishman in Farmingdale. Credit: Ciara Gaglio

By Ian J. Stark Special to Newsday
Print

Dogs and their human friends are getting a chance to dress in costume together before Halloween arrives at an event set to take place Oct. 24. "Howl-O-Ween" is an outdoor pumpkin beer tasting event that's open to canines at the Nutty Irishman.

"We encourage all attendees to dress up themselves and their dogs, in their favorite Halloween costume," explains Mike Marra, president of the Unique Social Events, which is hosting the gathering. "We'll be selecting both a best dog and best human costume for a prize."

Not everyone will be able to win for what they wear, but all attendees will get a crack at tasting seasonally inspired brews, such as "Master Of Pumpkins" — an ale devised by the Pennsylvania-based Tröegs Independent Brewing company — and "Doc's Pumpkin Cider," a spiced beverage created by the Warwick Valley Winery and Distillery, located in upstate Orange County. The "Tattooed Pumpkin" IPA made by the Bronx Brewery in NYC is a third hoppy option slated to be served.

Marra also says food will be available from the Nutty’s main menu, and live acoustic music will be performed by Logan Whaley. The event is a seated affair, in accordance with current health regulations. Tickets are $50 per person; non-beer tickets are $20 and also include a treat bag for dogs. The event is open for those ages 21 and over. Guests must order a food item and will be expected to have a face covering, use provided hand sanitizer and practice social distancing.

INFO 323 Main St., Farmingdale; doors open at 1 p.m. Drink sampling starts at 2 p.m.; samples are served every 15 minutes. Purchase tickets at tickets.uniquesocialevents.com; email info@uniquesocialevents.com for more information.

