Those looking for an alternative to trick-or-treating this Halloween can take their young ones on a "haunted" canoe trip in Brookhaven come Oct. 31.

"We’ll be selling a limited amount of tickets," says Joseph Corrar, owner of JMC Travel and Eco Tours and the co-organizer of "Safe Halloween on the Carmans River," a one-hour paddle journey down the waterway which will be decorated in Halloween fashion. "We’re not looking for this to necessarily be tremendously profitable," Corrar explains, "but an option for the community, for those apprehensive about trick-or-treating, it’s another way to celebrate."

The river ride itself is spacious as families (canoes can hold up to two adults plus two small children) will be in their own boats — and each launching will be staggered by 15 minutes. Excursions run between 1 and 4:15 p.m., and the trips also include life jackets, paddles and one small pumpkin per child; the cost is $40 per canoe. The property will be done up to match the spirit of the occasion and is intended to provide plenty of Instagram-able moments.

The event is also being run in part by the Carmans River Canoe and Kayak ll company, which provides rental canoes, kayaks and paddle boards, as well as instruction and tours. "Brad DeSantis [co-owner of Carmans River Canoe and Kayak II] also really helped make this happen. He also wanted to make a difference in the community, with this tour — an ecologically friendly tour, being done in a safe manner during this pandemic."

Costume-wearing is encouraged but not necessary. Upon return, families will get a few edible treats plus a chance to do some arts and crafts. However, for those not keen on hitting the water, there is also a non-boating Halloween package that includes an arts and crafts session followed by a family-friendly but holiday-related movie screening at 5:45 p.m. for only $15 (movie attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs or blankets for comfort and to dress for the likely chilly temperatures).

Carrar is also teasing that a spooky, adults-only night is expected to be put together for Oct. 30 — but the event remains a work-in-progress. "These are the kinds of things that are helping keep local businesses afloat," explains Carrar, no pun intended.

