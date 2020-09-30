The Center for Science Teaching and Learning (CSTL) is once again holding its family-friendly Halloween event throughout the month of October, but with changes to meet the health realities of 2020.

"There were a couple of concerns," says Ray Ann Havasy, director of CSTL, a nonprofit organization devoted to STEM education and science located within the Tanglewood Park and Preserve in Rockville Centre, "We have to social distance. Can we host enough people to make it worthwhile?"

Havasy says it takes two months to prep for the facility’s annual "Spooky Fest" and the event helps raise the funds necessary to help care for wild animals rescued by the organization. She adds, "We really had a find a way to make it work … safely!"

CSTL will be holding the event three weekends in October. It'll take place across the preserve’s 16 acres from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 16 through 18, 23 through 25 and Oct. 30 through Nov. 1.

Held rain or shine, this stroll will take attendees down wooden paths where creepy lighting and frightening creatures will be intermingling with the center’s exhibits — especially if you and your family take the "Scary Walk," a quarter-mile hike through the woods and an "abandoned cemetery." This adventure is described as very scary, but a "Not-So-Spooky Walk" is also available to younger kids, who instead will cross paths with friendly Halloween characters in a colorfully lit venture that will also offer opportunities to take family photos. There will be an arts-and-crafts area as well.

Guests may dress up if they like, but masks are required for adults and for kids ages two and older. Unlike years before, tickets are timed and lines will be spaced as so to keep participants only within their own groups. Only one group will be permitted through the woods or at a craft area at a time. Tickets will be made available through the CSTL website; you’ll need to show them upon arrival.

