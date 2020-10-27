Halloween falling on a Saturday with a full moon is a rare occurrence meant to be celebrated. Dress up and head out safely. Here are six socially distanced events on Long Island where costumes are encouraged:

"FROM BEYOND"

This drive-through Halloween event at the USDAN Summer Camp for the Arts grounds in Wheatley Heights is not a haunt but rather an alternative reality experience held on Oct. 30 and 31.

"It’s like an interactive escape room on wheels that has a horror movie element," says creator Will Wakefield. "There are different dimensions where wild creatures lie."

Costumed/masked attendees are asked to download an audio mp3 (via whatisreal.net) for the intro, music, narrated story and clues. The 20-30 minute attraction is interactive with the goal of hunting monsters in the woods with your phone. For a less scary experience, go through the attraction in the daylight on Halloween from 2 to 5 p.m.

INFO $45 per car load (purchase in advance), 631-371-2783, wasitreal.net

HALLOWEEN HORROR NIGHTS

For those who crave the late-night hour, the Nutty Irishman in Farmingdale is hosting midnight seatings on Oct. 30 and 31 (occupancy is limited and tables are social distanced). Munch on nonstop Fright Bites (fried pickles, colossal pretzel, chicken wings) plus beer, wine and cocktails, then compete in a costume contest where the winner gets a trip to Mexico (prize for Oct. 30) or Las Vegas (prize for Oct. 31). Halloween thrasher films will run on the big screen as DJ Mauricio (Oct. 30) and DJ Loki (Oct. 31) spin Top 40 tunes. However, no dancing is allowed for safety purposes. Masks must be worn when not seated.

INFO $49.99 per person (reservations required), 516-293-9700, thenuttyirishman.com

HALLOWEEN VILLAGE

There’s family fun for everyone at the Milleridge Inn in Jericho where the Halloween Village has become an annual tradition.

"We hold sessions for safety," says owner Butch Yamali. "This way it won’t get overcrowded and we can clean in between."

There are a variety of outdoor activities (masks required) such as u-pick pumpkins, a trackless train, corn and hay mazes, an escape room plus an indoor haunted house. On Halloween, costumed children can participate in a free trick-or-treat drive-through by the Carriage House at 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 3 p.m.

INFO $10 reservation fee (returned in $10 Milleridge dollars) when booking a session, attractions range from $5-$15 each, 516-931-2201, milleridgeinn.com

"EAT, DRINK & BE SCARY"

Come in costume to Stage 317 in Farmingdale on Oct. 31 for a 10 p.m. seating (occupancy is limited and tables are social distanced) where DJ Jeff Yahney will host his famous TV Trivia Game as well as a costume contest. Catch MTV’s Greatest Videos of All Time on the big screen while enjoying appetizers (pork sticks, charcuterie board, flatbread pizza), entrees (tacos, burgers, ramen bowls or salads) plus unlimited drinks. Wear a mask when not seated. Dancing is not allowed.

INFO $75 per person (reservations required), 516-512-5317, stage317.com

"BATS, BARNACLES & BROOMSTICKS"

Visit the Long Island Aquarium in Riverhead on Halloween where costumed kids can trick-or-treat at various local vendors inside and outside while taking in the exhibits. Check out the sea lion show (12:30 and 2:30 p.m.) followed by a Halloween surprise.

"We put some of our penguins in costume and they do a little parade," says Darlene Puntillo, Director of Marketing & Advertising. "It makes the day extra fun."

Everyone must wear a mask on premises at all times, even under your Halloween mask.

INFO $35 adults, $23 children (kids in costume 12 and under get 50% off), 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

"STAIRWAY TO HALLOWEEN NIGHT"

Don’t miss this double bill drive-in concert at Adventureland in East Farmingdale on Halloween night featuring Heart tribute band Bad Animals and Led Zeppelin tribute Zeppelin Complete with a costume contest in between.

"Since it’s Halloween, we are focusing on 1980s Heart," says lead singer Daena D. "We will be wearing the big hair and all the jewels playing the hits."

Meanwhile Zeppelin Complete will span the band’s entire catalog.

"We tackle more of the studio cuts," says guitarist Paul Colchamiro. "The Zepheads will be happy because there will be some deep tracks as well as all the big anthems."

The Mystery Mansion and train will be open for rides ($5). The evening concludes with a free showing of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show."

Only 160 parking spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Those leaving their vehicle area must wear a mask.

INFO $99 per car, eventbrite.com or universalspecialevents.com, 631-694-6868, adventureland.us